Eli Lilly Reports Positive One-Year Omvoh Data In Ulcerative Colitis, Crohn's Disease

(RTTNews) - Thursday, Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) announced new data analyses showing that, at one year, patients with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease treated with Omvoh achieved multiple treatment goals simultaneously.

The company noted that 27.7% of patients treated with Omvoh in LUCENT-2 achieved comprehensive disease control compared with 14% receiving placebo. Also, these patients were more likely to report no to minimal bowel urgency and greater improvements in work productivity compared to those who did not achieve comprehensive disease control.

Also, among patients with prior biologic failure, 23.4% of those treated with Omvoh achieved comprehensive disease control compared with 9.4% receiving placebo.

Meanwhile, corticosteroid-free deep remission was evaluated in a post hoc analysis at one year in patients with Crohn's disease in VIVID-1, revealing that one in five Omvoh-treated patients achieved corticosteroid-free deep remission, a composite outcome defined by simultaneous clinical remission, endoscopic remission and no corticosteroid use.

In pre-market hours, LLY was trading at $1,226.00, up 1.26 percent on the NYSE.