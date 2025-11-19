Eli Lilly To Open Lilly Gateway Labs Site In Philadelphia

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) announced plans to open a new Lilly Gateway Labs site in Philadelphia. The new Gateway Labs site will occupy 44,000 square feet of 2300 Market, a life sciences facility in Center City newly developed and operated by Breakthrough Properties. Lilly Gateway Labs is part of Lilly Catalyze360, alongside Lilly Ventures, Lilly ExploR&D, and Lilly TuneLab.

The company noted that, with the addition of Philadelphia, Gateway's U.S. footprint now includes four geographic centers of innovation, including Boston, South San Francisco, and San Diego.