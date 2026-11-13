EMCOR Group Aktie
WKN: 898814 / ISIN: US29084Q1004
|
13.11.2026 14:49:58
EMCOR To Acquire P1 Construction
(RTTNews) - EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME), a provider of mechanical and electrical construction and facilities services, said Friday that it has agreed to acquire P1 Construction, a U.S.-based mechanical and electrical contractor, in an all-cash transaction.
Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
P1 Construction provides mechanical and electrical contracting services, including advanced fabrication, across various end markets, including mission-critical facilities.
P1 Construction is expected to generate 2026 revenue of $600 million to $650 million and adjusted EBITDA of approximately $60 million.
Following completion, P1 Construction will become part of EMCOR's Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services segment. P1 CEO Bruce Belcher and the existing leadership team will remain in place.
EMCOR expects to fund the acquisition with cash on hand.
The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2027.
"P1 Construction is an excellent fit for EMCOR, combining a long-standing record of performance and culture of construction innovation with a steadfast commitment to safety, quality and operational excellence," said Tony Guzzi, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of EMCOR.
On the NYSE, EMCOR shares closed down 0.60% at $662.77 on Thursday.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu EMCOR Group Inc.
Analysen zu EMCOR Group Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|EMCOR Group Inc.
|597,20
|-0,10%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich kaum verändert -- Dow zum Handelsende wenig bewegt - Technologiewerte schwach -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab im Freitagshandel nach. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich seitwärts. Die US-Börsen fanden vor dem Wochenende keine gemeinsame Richtung. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich zum Wochenschluss überwiegend mit Abgaben.