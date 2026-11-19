Emerson Electric Aktie
WKN: 850981 / ISIN: US2910111044
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19.11.2026 16:29:47
Emerson Collaborates With Databricks On Industrial AI, Data Integration
(RTTNews) - Industrial technology company Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) announced on Thursday that it has entered into a collaboration with Databricks to help manufacturers integrate operational technology data with enterprise analytics and artificial intelligence applications.
The company said the collaboration will provide native access to AspenTech Inmation OT Data Fabric through the Databricks Data + AI Platform, allowing customers to combine operational and business data more effectively.
Emerson said the initiative is intended to help industrial companies make operational data more accessible, contextualized and ready for AI-driven applications and decision-making.
The collaboration aims to address challenges in connecting plant, asset and operational data with business systems and analytics platforms, the company said.
Emerson said the integration will support use cases including predictive maintenance, performance optimization and enterprise-wide AI initiatives.
On NYSE, shares of Emerson were up 0.40% at $162.65.
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