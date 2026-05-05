Emerson Electric Aktie

Emerson Electric für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 850981 / ISIN: US2910111044

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05.05.2026 22:50:13

Emerson Electric Co. Q2 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) released a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $618 million, or $1.10 per share. This compares with $485 million, or $0.86 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Emerson Electric Co. reported adjusted earnings of $869 million or $1.54 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.9% to $4.56 billion from $4.43 billion last year.

Emerson Electric Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $618 Mln. vs. $485 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.10 vs. $0.86 last year. -Revenue: $4.56 Bln vs. $4.43 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.65 To $ 1.70 Next quarter revenue guidance: 5.5 % Full year EPS guidance: $ 6.45 To $ 6.55

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