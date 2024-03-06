06.03.2024 03:50:59

Entravision Communications Shares Plummet Following Meta's Warning Of Partner Program End

(RTTNews) - Entravision Communications Corp. (EVC) said it received a communication from Meta Platforms that it intends to wind down its Authorized Sales Partner program globally and end its relationship with all of its Authorized Sales Partners, including Entravision, by July 1, 2024.

EVC closed Tuesday's regular trading at $3.57 down $0.09 or 2.46%. In the after-hours trading, the stock further dropped $2.04 or 57.14%.

Entravision reported that its fourth quarter net loss attributable to common stockholders widened to $18.21 million or $0.21 per share from $1.63 million or $0.02 per share in the prior year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.07 per share for the fourth quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net revenue for the fourth quarter rose to $320.06 million from $296.33 million in the prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $308.47 million for the quarter.

The company announced that its board approved a quarterly cash dividend to shareholders of $0.05 per share on the company's Class A and Class U common stock, in an aggregate amount of $4.4 million. The quarterly dividend will be payable on March 29, 2024 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 15, 2024, and the common stock will trade ex-dividend on March 14, 2024.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)mehr Analysen

05.02.24 Meta Platforms Kaufen DZ BANK
02.02.24 Meta Platforms Overweight Barclays Capital
02.02.24 Meta Platforms Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
02.02.24 Meta Platforms Buy UBS AG
02.02.24 Meta Platforms Outperform RBC Capital Markets

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Entravision Communications Corp. 1,62 17,39% Entravision Communications Corp.
Meta Platforms (ex Facebook) 453,55 -0,45% Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor Zinsentscheid der EZB: ATX und DAX eröffnen im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen mit Verlusten
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich am Donnerstag zunächst schwächer. An den Börsen in Fernost sind am Donnerstag Verluste zu sehen. Die Wall Street zeigte sich am Mittwoch fester.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen