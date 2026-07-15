EQS-Adhoc: Bajaj Mobility AG: Preliminary figures for Q2 / 2026

EQS-Ad-hoc: Bajaj Mobility AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Half Year Results

Bajaj Mobility AG: Preliminary figures for Q2 / 2026



15-Jul-2026 / 20:14 CET/CEST

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Ad hoc notification pursuant to Article 17 Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR)

Ad hoc announcements pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Mattighofen, July 15, 2026

Bajaj Mobility AG: Preliminary figures for Q2 / 2026

Revenue Bajaj Mobility AG Q2/26: EUR 370 mio. vs. EUR 231 mio. in Q2/25

Revenue Motorcycles HY1 2026: EUR 700 mio. vs. EUR 373 mio. in HY1 2025

Motorcycle Sales Q2/26: 48,672 units (+71% vs. 28,471 units Q2/25)

Bajaj Mobility AG EBITDA margin Q2/26: approx. 8.7% (vs. -55.6% in Q2/25) (*)



In the second quarter of 2026, Bajaj Mobility AG sold 48,672 motorcycles under the KTM, Husqvarna Motorcycles and GASGAS brands outside the Indian market, representing a 71% increase compared with the previous year and a 21% increase compared with the first quarter of 2026.

In total, 89,004 motorcycles were sold outside the Indian market in the first half of 2026. In addition, 58,568 motorcycles were sold through the strategic partner Bajaj Auto (previous year: 34,950). In total, 147,572 motorcycles were sold worldwide in the first half of the year 2026 (previous year: 81,336), representing an increase of 81%.

Revenue in the motorcycles segment rose from EUR 330 mio. in the first quarter to EUR 370 mio. in the second quarter, representing an increase of 80% compared with Q2/25 (EUR 205 mio.). In total, Bajaj Mobility AG achieved revenue of around EUR 700 mio. in the motorcycle segment in the first half of 2026, compared with EUR 373 mio. in the same period of the previous year.

In the second quarter of 2026, the company expects an EBITDA margin of around 8.7%, following a negative 55.6% in the second quarter of 2025 (*).

In the first half of 2026, the company expects an EBITDA margin of around 5.4%, following -43.3% in the first half of 2025 (*).

The above figures are provisional. The half-yearly financial results are scheduled to be published on August 27, 2026.

(*) after deduction of restructuring gain

About Bajaj Mobility AG (formerly: PIERER Mobility AG)

Bajaj Mobility AG (formerly PIERER Mobility AG) is a global leader in premium motorcycles and the listed subsidiary of Bajaj Auto Limited, the world’s most valuable two- and three-wheeler company. As the holding company of KTM AG, Bajaj Mobility AG brings together some of the most iconic and performance-driven brands in the global motorcycle industry – KTM, Husqvarna Motorcycles and GASGAS. Headquartered in Austria, the company represents a pinnacle of European engineering excellence across high-performance racing motorcycles, street and offroad bikes, and travel-oriented models, complemented by premium WP components. With an established presence across these segments in more than 70 countries, Bajaj Mobility AG is recognized for its innovative engineering and strong product portfolio. Through its parent Bajaj Auto Limited, the group benefits from extensive technological expertise and a worldwide distribution network, enabling decisive execution and long-term value creation. Together, the group continues to set benchmarks in performance, quality, and global reach across the international motorcycle industry.

For further information

Investor Relations

E-Mail: ir@bajajmobility.com

Website: https://www.bajajmobility.com

ISIN: AT0000KTMI02; Swiss Valorennummer (Switzerland): 41860974; Ticker-Symbol: BMAG; Bloomberg: BMAG SW, BMAG AV; Reuters: BMAG.S, BMAG.VI