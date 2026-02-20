BB Biotech Aktie
EQS-Adhoc: BB Biotech AG publishes its 2025 annual report
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: BB Biotech AG / Key word(s): Results / Full year
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
February 20, 2026
Annual report of BB Biotech AG as at December 31, 2025
BB Biotech AG publishes its 2025 annual report
BB Biotech AG published its annual report for fiscal year 2025 today. In addition to the audited consolidated financial statements, the annual report provides detailed information on the biotechnology sector, BB Biotech’s positioning, the investment areas covered by its portfolio and the companies it is invested in.
As previously announced on January 23, 2026, BB Biotech AG will propose a dividend of CHF 2.25 per share at the upcoming Annual General Meeting. This corresponds to a yield of 5% based on the volume-weighted average share price in December 2025 and continues the established dividend policy of recent years.
BB Biotech’s annual report 2025 is available at www.bbbiotech.ch/report-2025.
For further information:
Head BB Biotech Team
Investor Relations
Media Relations
