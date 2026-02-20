EQS-Adhoc: BB Biotech AG publishes its 2025 annual report

EQS-Ad-hoc: BB Biotech AG / Key word(s): Results / Full year

BB Biotech AG publishes its 2025 annual report



20-Feb-2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

February 20, 2026

Annual report of BB Biotech AG as at December 31, 2025

BB Biotech AG publishes its 2025 annual report

BB Biotech AG published its annual report for fiscal year 2025 today. In addition to the audited consolidated financial statements, the annual report provides detailed information on the biotechnology sector, BB Biotech’s positioning, the investment areas covered by its portfolio and the companies it is invested in.



In 2025, BB Biotech shares delivered a strong total return of +34.2% in CHF, +37.0% in EUR and +53.7% in USD (including the CHF 1.80 dividend paid in March 2025). NAV performance amounted to +26.5% in CHF, +27.8% in EUR and +44.8% in USD for the year. BB Biotech reported a full-year net profit of CHF 578 mn in 2025, compared to a net profit of CHF 76 mn in 2024.

As previously announced on January 23, 2026, BB Biotech AG will propose a dividend of CHF 2.25 per share at the upcoming Annual General Meeting. This corresponds to a yield of 5% based on the volume-weighted average share price in December 2025 and continues the established dividend policy of recent years.

BB Biotech’s annual report 2025 is available at www.bbbiotech.ch/report-2025.

For further information:

Bellevue Asset Management AG

Theaterstrasse 12, 8001 Zurich, Switzerland, tel. +41 44 267 67 00

Head BB Biotech Team

Dr. Christian Koch

Investor Relations

ir@bbbiotech.com

Rachael Burri rbu@bellevue.ch

Media Relations

Tanja Chicherio, tch@bellevue.ch



www.bbbiotech.com





Company profile

BB Biotech AG is an investment company with its registered office in Schaffhausen/Switzerland and listed on the Swiss and German stock exchanges. It has invested in innovative drug developers headquartered primarily in the US and Western Europe. BB Biotech is one of the world’s largest investors in this sector. The competent Board of Directors with its long-standing experience set the investment strategy and guidelines. Investment decisions are taken by the experienced investment management team of Bellevue Asset Management AG based on their extensive investment research.