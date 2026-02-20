BB Biotech Aktie

BB Biotech für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0NFN3 / ISIN: CH0038389992

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
20.02.2026 07:00:14

EQS-Adhoc: BB Biotech AG publishes its 2025 annual report

EQS-Ad-hoc: BB Biotech AG / Key word(s): Results / Full year
BB Biotech AG publishes its 2025 annual report

20-Feb-2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

February 20, 2026

Annual report of BB Biotech AG as at December 31, 2025

BB Biotech AG publishes its 2025 annual report

BB Biotech AG published its annual report for fiscal year 2025 today. In addition to the audited consolidated financial statements, the annual report provides detailed information on the biotechnology sector, BB Biotech’s positioning, the investment areas covered by its portfolio and the companies it is invested in.

In 2025, BB Biotech shares delivered a strong total return of +34.2% in CHF, +37.0% in EUR and +53.7% in USD (including the CHF 1.80 dividend paid in March 2025). NAV performance amounted to +26.5% in CHF, +27.8% in EUR and +44.8% in USD for the year. BB Biotech reported a full-year net profit of CHF 578 mn in 2025, compared to a net profit of CHF 76 mn in 2024.

As previously announced on January 23, 2026, BB Biotech AG will propose a dividend of CHF 2.25 per share at the upcoming Annual General Meeting. This corresponds to a yield of 5% based on the volume-weighted average share price in December 2025 and continues the established dividend policy of recent years.

BB Biotech’s annual report 2025 is available at www.bbbiotech.ch/report-2025.

 

For further information: 
Bellevue Asset Management AG
Theaterstrasse 12, 8001 Zurich, Switzerland, tel. +41 44 267 67 00 

Head BB Biotech Team 
Dr. Christian Koch 

Investor Relations 
ir@bbbiotech.com 
Rachael Burri rbu@bellevue.ch 

Media Relations 
Tanja Chicherio, tch@bellevue.ch 

 


www.bbbiotech.com 



Company profile   
BB Biotech AG is an investment company with its registered office in Schaffhausen/Switzerland and listed on the Swiss and German stock exchanges. It has invested in innovative drug developers headquartered primarily in the US and Western Europe. BB Biotech is one of the world’s largest investors in this sector. The competent Board of Directors with its long-standing experience set the investment strategy and guidelines. Investment decisions are taken by the experienced investment management team of Bellevue Asset Management AG based on their extensive investment research.  



End of Inside Information

20-Feb-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: BB BIOTECH AG
Schwertstrasse 6
8200 Schaffhausen
Switzerland
Phone: +41 52 624 08 45
E-mail: info@bbbiotech.com
Internet: www.bbbiotech.ch
ISIN: CH0038389992
WKN: A0NFN3
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Mailand, SIX
EQS News ID: 2278726

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2278726  20-Feb-2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu BB Biotech AG

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu BB Biotech AG

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

BB Biotech AG 49,95 0,10% BB Biotech AG

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

03:03 Depot-Check: Wo Warren Buffett im vierten Quartal investiert ist
15.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 7: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
15.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 7
14.02.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
14.02.26 KW 7: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiens Börsen in Rot
Die Börsen in Asien präsentieren sich am Freitag mit schwacher Tendenz.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen