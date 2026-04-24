BB Biotech Aktie
WKN DE: A0NFN3 / ISIN: CH0038389992
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24.04.2026 07:00:15
EQS-Adhoc: BB Biotech AG publishes its interim report
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EQS-Ad-hoc: BB Biotech AG / Key word(s): Results / Quarter
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
April 24, 2026
BB Biotech AG publishes its interim report
BB Biotech AG (ISIN CH0038389992) today published its interim report as at March 31, 2026, which covers the results of its business activities for the first three months of 2026.
Based on the consolidated accounts of BB Biotech AG, net loss for the period ended March 31, 2026, amounted to CHF 21 mn (loss of CHF 241 mn in the same period 2025). For an investment company, the results reflect the share price development of the companies held in the portfolio.
The interim report as at March 31, 2026, is available under www.bbbiotech.com.
For further information:
Company profile
BB Biotech AG is an investment company with its registered office in Schaffhausen/Switzerland and listed on the Swiss and German stock exchanges. It has invested in innovative drug developers headquartered primarily in the US and Western Europe. BB Biotech is one of the world’s largest investors in this sector. The competent Board of Directors with its long-standing experience set the investment strategy and guidelines. Investment decisions are taken by the experienced investment management team of Bellevue Asset Management AG based on their extensive investment research.
End of Inside Information
24-Apr-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BB BIOTECH AG
|Schwertstrasse 6
|8200 Schaffhausen
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 52 624 08 45
|E-mail:
|info@bbbiotech.com
|Internet:
|www.bbbiotech.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0038389992
|WKN:
|A0NFN3
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Milan, SIX
|EQS News ID:
|2313686
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2313686 24-Apr-2026 CET/CEST
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