BB Biotech Aktie

BB Biotech für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0NFN3 / ISIN: CH0038389992

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
24.04.2026 07:00:15

EQS-Adhoc: BB Biotech AG publishes its interim report

EQS-Ad-hoc: BB Biotech AG / Key word(s): Results / Quarter
BB Biotech AG publishes its interim report

24-Apr-2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

April 24, 2026

BB Biotech AG publishes its interim report

BB Biotech AG (ISIN CH0038389992) today published its interim report as at March 31, 2026, which covers the results of its business activities for the first three months of 2026.

Based on the consolidated accounts of BB Biotech AG, net loss for the period ended March 31, 2026, amounted to CHF 21 mn (loss of CHF 241 mn in the same period 2025). For an investment company, the results reflect the share price development of the companies held in the portfolio.

The interim report as at March 31, 2026, is available under www.bbbiotech.com.

 

For further information:
Bellevue Asset Management AG
Theaterstrasse 12, 8001 Zurich, Switzerland, tel. +41 44 267 67 00


Head BB Biotech Team
Dr. Christian Koch

Head Investor Relations
ir@bbbiotech.com
Rachael Burri, rbu@bellevue.ch

Media Relations
Tanja Chicherio, tch@bellevue.ch

 

www.bbbiotech.com

 

Company profile  

BB Biotech AG is an investment company with its registered office in Schaffhausen/Switzerland and listed on the Swiss and German stock exchanges. It has invested in innovative drug developers headquartered primarily in the US and Western Europe. BB Biotech is one of the world’s largest investors in this sector. The competent Board of Directors with its long-standing experience set the investment strategy and guidelines. Investment decisions are taken by the experienced investment management team of Bellevue Asset Management AG based on their extensive investment research.



End of Inside Information

24-Apr-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: BB BIOTECH AG
Schwertstrasse 6
8200 Schaffhausen
Switzerland
Phone: +41 52 624 08 45
E-mail: info@bbbiotech.com
Internet: www.bbbiotech.ch
ISIN: CH0038389992
WKN: A0NFN3
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Milan, SIX
EQS News ID: 2313686

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2313686  24-Apr-2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu BB Biotech AG

mehr Nachrichten