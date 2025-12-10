Fabasoft Aktie
WKN: 78540 / ISIN: AT0000785407
10.12.2025 19:05:04
EQS-Adhoc: Fabasoft AG: Fabasoft AG resolves share buyback
EQS-Ad-hoc: Fabasoft AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Disclosure of an inside information according to Art. 17 Regulation (EU) 596/2014
The share buyback is to be carried out under the leadership of a bank which will make its decisions on the timing of the acquisition of the shares independently of and without influence by the company. The acquisition will be carried out via the stock exchange in compliance with the so-called safe harbor provision in Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, with the exception of the purpose of the repurchase. This is broader than provided for in Art. 5 (2) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. The shares may therefore be used for all purposes specified in the authorization of the Annual General Meeting of 9 July 2025.
The share buyback is expected to start on 15 December 2025 and to last until 31 January 2027 at the latest. Further details will be published by Fabasoft AG prior to the start of the buyback program.
About Fabasoft:
Fabasoft is a software product company and cloud service provider for document and process management. As an Austrian IT innovation leader and DACH market leader in electronic files, the publicly traded company sets new standards for efficient and scalable business processes. In a digital ecosystem - the Fabasphere - Fabasoft offers networked software solutions for document-intense business processes. The products digitize, simplify, and accelerate business processes - supported by the targeted use of artificial intelligence that processes information based on context and automatically controls workflows. Development, operation, and data storage in the EU and Switzerland ensure full digital sovereignty.
Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407; WKN 922985; Bloomberg Code FAA GY; Reuters Code FAAS.DE)
Linz, 10 December 2025
End of Inside Information
10-Dec-2025 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Fabasoft AG
|Honauerstraße 4
|4020 Linz
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 732-606162-0
|Fax:
|+43 732-606162-609
|E-mail:
|ir@fabasoft.com
|Internet:
|www.fabasoft.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000785407
|WKN:
|922985
|EQS News ID:
|2243564
|Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Stuttgart, München, Hamburg, Düsseldorf
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
2243564 10-Dec-2025 CET/CEST
