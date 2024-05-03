EQS-Adhoc: flatexDEGIRO AG: Supplementary request to the agenda of the Annual General Meeting on June 4, 2024

EQS-Ad-hoc: flatexDEGIRO AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Miscellaneous

flatexDEGIRO AG: Supplementary request to the agenda of the Annual General Meeting on June 4, 2024



03-May-2024 / 21:37 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Supplementary request to the agenda of the Annual General Meeting on June 4, 2024

flatexDEGIRO AG ("Company") today received a supplementary request from GfBk Gesellschaft für Börsenkommunikation mbH ("GfBk"), represented by its Managing Director with sole power of representation, Mr. Bernd Förtsch, for additions to the agenda of the Company's Annual General Meeting to be held on June 4, 2024. GfBk is a shareholder of the Company and, according to the supplementary request, holds at least 1,000,000 shares. According to the most recent voting rights notification from Mr. Bernd Förtsch, GfBk, a company indirectly held in full by Mr. Bernd Förtsch, holds 13.08% of the shares in the Company and Mr. Bernd Förtsch also personally holds 1.44% of the shares in the Company and a further 4.68% of the shares in the Company via Heliad AG, which he controls.

The subject of the motion are the three new agenda items 13 to 15:

Under agenda item 13, the shareholder GfBk proposes the dismissal of the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Company, Mr. Martin Korbmacher, with effect from the end of the Annual General Meeting on June 4, 2024.

Under agenda item 14, the shareholder GfBk proposes that Mr. Axel Hörger, independent management consultant, be elected as a member of the Supervisory Board with effect from the end of the Annual General Meeting on June 4, 2024, subject to the condition precedent of the dismissal of Mr. Martin Korbmacher in accordance with the new agenda item 13. Pursuant to Section 8 para. 2 sentence 4 of the Company's Articles of Association, the election would take place for the period until the end of the Annual General Meeting that resolves on the discharge of the newly elected Supervisory Board member for the 2024 financial year. According to GfBK, Mr. Hörger would be a Supervisory Board member independent of GfBk.

Mr. Herbert Seuling, currently a member of the Company's Supervisory Board and also a member of the Supervisory Board of Heliad AG, which is controlled by Mr. Förtsch, has today announced that he will resign from his office as a member of the Company's Supervisory Board for personal reasons with effect from the end of the Company's next Annual General Meeting. Under agenda item 15, the shareholder GfBk now proposes to fill the vacancy resulting from Mr. Seuling's resignation by electing a new Supervisory Board member. To this end, GfBk proposes that its Managing Director, Mr. Bernd Förtsch, be elected as a member of the Supervisory Board with effect from the end of the Annual General Meeting on June 4, 2024. In accordance with Section 8 para. 2 sentence 4 of the Company's Articles of Association, the election would also be for the period until the end of the Annual General Meeting that resolves on the discharge of the newly elected Supervisory Board member for the 2024 financial year.

The Company's Management Board will publish the proposed resolutions in the supplementary request to the agenda in the Federal Gazette.

Contact:

Achim Schreck, Head of IR & Corporate Communications

flatexDEGIRO AG, Omniturm, Große Gallusstraße 16-18, D-60312 Frankfurt/Main

+49 (0) 69 450001 1700, achim.schreck@flatexdegiro.com