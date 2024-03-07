07.03.2024 07:31:30

EQS-Adhoc: GFT Technologies SE announces outlook for financial year 2024

Stuttgart, 7 March 2024: Following the completion of planning, GFT Technologies SE (GFT) announces its outlook for the financial year 2024. Accordingly, GFT expects revenue growth of 15% to € 920 million and an increase in adjusted EBIT of 16% to € 85 million. EBT is forecasted to increase by 6% to € 72 million. All forecast figures include the contributions from the acquisition of Sophos Solutions S.A.S., which was completed in February.

The outlook for revenues and adjusted EBIT is in line with market expectations. The forecast for EBT includes acquisition-related effects from the Sophos takeover totalling € 9.5 million and is therefore below market expectations despite an increase compared to the previous year.

According to preliminary calculations, GFT achieved revenue growth of 10% to € 801.74 million in the financial year 2023 (2022: € 730.14 million) and an increase in adjusted EBIT of 9% to € 73.33 million (€ 67.48 million). EBT improved by 3% to € 68.0 million (€ 66.05 million) despite burdens from special effects.

Explanations of the key financial figures used in this ad hoc announcement (EBT and adjusted EBIT) can be found on the GFT website at www.gft.com/key-performance-measures.

 

Contact:

Andreas Herzog
Head of Investor Relations & CSR Compliance
GFT Technologies SE
Schelmenwasenstraße 34
70567 Stuttgart
T +49 711 62042-383
Andreas.Herzog@gft.com
www.gft.com



