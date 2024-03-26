EQS-Adhoc: GFT Technologies SE: Marco Santos to become new CEO

26.03.2024 17:26:35

26.03.2024

GFT Technologies SE: Marco Santos to become new CEO

GFT Technologies SE: Marco Santos to become new CEO

GFT Technologies SE: Marco Santos to become new CEO

Stuttgart, 26 March 2024 – The Administrative Board of GFT Technologies SE today appointed Marco Santos as new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) with effect from 1 July 2024. He succeeds Marika Lulay, who for personal reasons is not seeking an extension of her contract, which expires on 31 December 2024. She will leave the Group Executive Board at the end of her contract. Santos will initially lead the company as Co-CEO together with Marika Lulay until the end of the year.

Marco Santos has held leading roles in the GFT Group since 2011. He was initially Managing Director of GFT Brazil and then gradually assumed responsibility for GFT companies in several countries across the Americas, including GFT USA. Since 2023, as CEO of GFT Americas, he has been responsible for business throughout North and Latin America.

Marika Lulay has also announced that she will step down as a member of the Administrative Board at the end of the Annual General Meeting, which is scheduled for 20 June 2024. The Administrative Board will propose at this Annual General Meeting that Marco Santos be elected to the Administrative Board.

The Administrative Board also decided today to extend the contract with the CFO, Dr Jochen Ruetz, ahead of schedule by a further five years until 31 December 2029 and to appoint him as Deputy CEO with effect from 1 January 2025. Dr Jochen Ruetz will continue to be responsible for the Finance department in particular.

 

