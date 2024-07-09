|
09.07.2024 18:49:18
EQS-Adhoc: Hapag-Lloyd raises its earnings outlook for the current financial year and publishes preliminary earnings figures for the first half year of 2024
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Hapag-Lloyd AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Half Year Results
Hapag-Lloyd raises its earnings outlook for the current financial year and publishes preliminary earnings figures for the first half year of 2024
Based on preliminary and unaudited figures, Hapag-Lloyd AG achieved a Group EBITDA of approximately EUR 1.8 billion (previous year: EUR 3.5 billion) and Group EBIT of approximately EUR 0.8 billion (previous year: EUR 2.6 billion) in the first half of 2024. In US dollars, this corresponds to a Group EBITDA of approximately USD 2.0 billion (previous year: USD 3.8 billion) and a Group EBIT of approximately USD 0.9 billion (previous year: USD 2.8 billion).
Because recent strong demand and increased short term freight rates have exceeded expectations, earnings momentum for the second half of the year is likely to be above previous expectations. Therefore, the Executive Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG is raising its earnings outlook for the financial year 2024. Group EBITDA for the full year is now expected to be in the range of EUR 3.2 to 4.2 billion (previously: EUR 2.0 to 3.0 billion) and Group EBIT in the range of EUR 1.2 to 2.2 billion (previously: EUR 0.0 to 1.0 billion). In US dollars, this corresponds to an expected Group EBITDA of USD 3.5 to 4.6 billion (previously: USD 2.2 to 3.3 billion) and Group EBIT of USD 1.3 to 2.4 billion (previous year: USD 0.0 to 1.1 billion).
The final business figures for the first half year of 2024 will be published as planned on 14 August 2024.
Against the backdrop of very volatile freight rates and major geopolitical challenges, the forecast is subject to a high degree of uncertainty.
Explanatory notes relating to the performance measures EBITDA and EBIT referred to herein can be found in the 2023 Annual Report:
https://www.hapag-lloyd.com/en/ir/publications/financial-report.html
PRELIMINARY H1 2024 FINANCIAL RESULT*
2024 EARNINGS OUTLOOK*
Contact:
Alexander Drews
Director Investor Relations
Hapag-Lloyd AG
Ballindamm 25
20095 Hamburg
Phone +49 40 3001-3705
Fax +49 40 3001-72896
Mobile +49 174 326-3123
End of Inside Information
09-Jul-2024 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Hapag-Lloyd AG
|Ballindamm 25
|20095 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 40 3001 – 3705
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 40 3001 - 72896
|E-mail:
|ir@hlag.com
|Internet:
|www.hapag-lloyd.com
|ISIN:
|DE000HLAG475
|WKN:
|HLAG47
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1942753
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1942753 09-Jul-2024 CET/CEST
