EQS-Adhoc: Hapag-Lloyd raises its earnings outlook for the current financial year and publishes preliminary earnings figures for the first half year of 2024

Hapag-Lloyd AG

Hapag-Lloyd raises its earnings outlook for the current financial year and publishes preliminary earnings figures for the first half year of 2024



09-Jul-2024

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Hapag-Lloyd raises its earnings outlook for the current financial year and publishes preliminary earnings figures for the first half year of 2024

Based on preliminary and unaudited figures, Hapag-Lloyd AG achieved a Group EBITDA of approximately EUR 1.8 billion (previous year: EUR 3.5 billion) and Group EBIT of approximately EUR 0.8 billion (previous year: EUR 2.6 billion) in the first half of 2024. In US dollars, this corresponds to a Group EBITDA of approximately USD 2.0 billion (previous year: USD 3.8 billion) and a Group EBIT of approximately USD 0.9 billion (previous year: USD 2.8 billion).

Because recent strong demand and increased short term freight rates have exceeded expectations, earnings momentum for the second half of the year is likely to be above previous expectations. Therefore, the Executive Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG is raising its earnings outlook for the financial year 2024. Group EBITDA for the full year is now expected to be in the range of EUR 3.2 to 4.2 billion (previously: EUR 2.0 to 3.0 billion) and Group EBIT in the range of EUR 1.2 to 2.2 billion (previously: EUR 0.0 to 1.0 billion). In US dollars, this corresponds to an expected Group EBITDA of USD 3.5 to 4.6 billion (previously: USD 2.2 to 3.3 billion) and Group EBIT of USD 1.3 to 2.4 billion (previous year: USD 0.0 to 1.1 billion).

The final business figures for the first half year of 2024 will be published as planned on 14 August 2024.

Against the backdrop of very volatile freight rates and major geopolitical challenges, the forecast is subject to a high degree of uncertainty.

Explanatory notes relating to the performance measures EBITDA and EBIT referred to herein can be found in the 2023 Annual Report:

https://www.hapag-lloyd.com/en/ir/publications/financial-report.html

PRELIMINARY H1 2024 FINANCIAL RESULT*

EUR FIGURES Q2 2024 Q2 2023 H1 2024 H1 2023 EBITDA (EUR billion) 0.9 1.3 1.8 3.5 EBIT (EUR billion) 0.4 0.8 0.8 2.6

USD FIGURES Q2 2024 Q2 2023 H1 2024 H1 2023 EBITDA (USD billion) 1.0 1.4 2.0 3.8 EBIT (USD billion) 0.5 0.9 0.9 2.8

2024 EARNINGS OUTLOOK*

EUR FIGURES Updated Previously EBITDA (EUR billion) 3.2 to 4.2 2.0 to 3.0 EBIT (EUR billion) 1.2 to 2.2 0.0 to 1.0

USD FIGURES Updated Previously EBITDA (USD billion) 3.5 to 4.6 2.2 to 3.3 EBIT (USD billion) 1.3 to 2.4 0.0 to 1.1

