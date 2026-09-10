IONOS Aktie
WKN DE: A3E00M / ISIN: DE000A3E00M1
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10.09.2026 19:21:33
EQS-Adhoc: IONOS Group SE launches strategic transformation program and strengthens growth foundation
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EQS-Ad-hoc: IONOS Group SE / Key word(s): Strategic corporate decision
Karlsruhe / Berlin, 10 September 2026. IONOS Group SE announces the launch of a strategic transformation program to consistently align with new market opportunities and future growth. As part of the program, the company will also adjust its workforce structure.
Voluntary redundancy programs to implement the target organizational structure
In addition to the harmonization and consolidation of technical platforms and processes, as well as the consistent use of artificial intelligence in internal workflows, the transformation program provides for a reduction in the workforce from the current level of approx. 3,800 to about 3,350 full-time employees, with the adjustment being split roughly equally between domestic and international operations.
The adjustment of the workforce structure is to be carried out primarily through voluntary redundancy programs, taking into account the specific requirements of the respective countries. The programs are to be designed in a socially responsible manner and in close partnership with employee representatives.
Financial impact and outlook
IONOS will recognize the one-time restructuring expenses associated with the transformation program, totaling approximately EUR 35 million, primarily in the fourth quarter of 2026. These will be treated as a special item and will not impact the guidance for adjusted EBITDA in FY 2026. IONOS confirms its outlook for adjusted EBITDA in the current fiscal year of EUR 530 million, unchanged.
Starting in 2027, IONOS expects the program to provide annual cost savings of up to EUR 30 million, the exact amount and timing of which will depend on the participation rates in the voluntary redundancy programs. The funds will be reinvested in a targeted manner – including in AI product development and the further expansion of the cloud business.
Media contact:
Note
In the interests of clear and transparent reporting, the annual and interim financial statements of IONOS Group SE, as well as ad-hoc announcements acc. to Art. 17 MAR, contain additional financial performance indicators to those required under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), such as adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, and EBITDA margin. Information on the use, definition, and calculation of these metrics is available in the Annual Report 2025 of IONOS Group SE.
End of Inside Information
10-Sep-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|IONOS Group SE
|Elgendorfer Straße 57
|56410 Montabaur
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 721 170 5522
|E-mail:
|info@ionos-group.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A3E00M1
|WKN:
|A3E00M
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|391200NQNTF0AP2MP438
|EQS News ID:
|2397612
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2397612 10-Sep-2026 CET/CEST
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19:21
|EQS-Adhoc: IONOS Group SE launches strategic transformation program and strengthens growth foundation (EQS Group)
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19:21
|EQS-Adhoc: IONOS Group SE startet strategisches Transformationsprogramm und stärkt Wachstumsbasis (EQS Group)
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|DZ BANK
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|IONOS Overweight
|Barclays Capital
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|IONOS Overweight
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|IONOS Neutral
|UBS AG
|07.08.26
|IONOS Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|06.08.26
|IONOS Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.08.26
|IONOS Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|07.08.26
|IONOS Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|07.08.26
|IONOS Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|06.08.26
|IONOS Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.08.26
|IONOS Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.08.26
|IONOS Neutral
|UBS AG
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