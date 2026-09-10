EQS-Adhoc: IONOS Group SE launches strategic transformation program and strengthens growth foundation

EQS-Ad-hoc: IONOS Group SE / Key word(s): Strategic corporate decision

IONOS Group SE launches strategic transformation program and strengthens growth foundation



10-Sep-2026 / 19:21 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Karlsruhe / Berlin, 10 September 2026. IONOS Group SE announces the launch of a strategic transformation program to consistently align with new market opportunities and future growth. As part of the program, the company will also adjust its workforce structure.

Voluntary redundancy programs to implement the target organizational structure

In addition to the harmonization and consolidation of technical platforms and processes, as well as the consistent use of artificial intelligence in internal workflows, the transformation program provides for a reduction in the workforce from the current level of approx. 3,800 to about 3,350 full-time employees, with the adjustment being split roughly equally between domestic and international operations.

The adjustment of the workforce structure is to be carried out primarily through voluntary redundancy programs, taking into account the specific requirements of the respective countries. The programs are to be designed in a socially responsible manner and in close partnership with employee representatives.

Financial impact and outlook

IONOS will recognize the one-time restructuring expenses associated with the transformation program, totaling approximately EUR 35 million, primarily in the fourth quarter of 2026. These will be treated as a special item and will not impact the guidance for adjusted EBITDA in FY 2026. IONOS confirms its outlook for adjusted EBITDA in the current fiscal year of EUR 530 million, unchanged.

Starting in 2027, IONOS expects the program to provide annual cost savings of up to EUR 30 million, the exact amount and timing of which will depend on the participation rates in the voluntary redundancy programs. The funds will be reinvested in a targeted manner – including in AI product development and the further expansion of the cloud business.

Media contact:

Andreas Maurer

press@ionos-group.com

Phone +49 721 50957065

Investor Relations:

Stephan Gramkow

investor-relations@ionos-group.com

Phone +49 721 50957097

Note

In the interests of clear and transparent reporting, the annual and interim financial statements of IONOS Group SE, as well as ad-hoc announcements acc. to Art. 17 MAR, contain additional financial performance indicators to those required under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), such as adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, and EBITDA margin. Information on the use, definition, and calculation of these metrics is available in the Annual Report 2025 of IONOS Group SE.