SAF-HOLLAND Aktie
WKN DE: SAFH00 / ISIN: DE000SAFH001
|
11.11.2025 11:39:34
EQS-Adhoc: SAF-HOLLAND approves share buyback program with a volume of up to EUR 40 million
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: SAF-HOLLAND SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback
SAF-HOLLAND approves share buyback program with a volume of up to EUR 40 million
Bessenbach (Germany), November 11, 2025. The Management Board of SAF-HOLLAND SE (the “Company”) has decided today, with the approval of the Company’s Supervisory Board, to launch a share buyback program (“2025 Share Buyback Program”) in accordance with the authorization granted by the Company’s annual general meeting on June 10, 2021.
Under the 2025 Share Buyback Program, a total of up to 2,269,715 of the Company’s treasury shares (corresponding to up to 5 % of the Company’s share capital) may be repurchased at a total purchase price (excluding incidental acquisition costs) of up to EUR 40 million in the period from expectedly the end of November 2025 to December 31, 2026.
The share buyback will be carried out in accordance with the safe harbor provisions of Article 5 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014 in conjunction with the provisions of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016.
Further details will be announced separately by the Company before the start of the 2025 Share Buyback Program.
Contact:
Dana Unger
VP Investor Relations Corporate & ESG Communication
SAF-HOLLAND SE
Hauptstraße 26
63856 Bessenbach
Phone +49 6095 301-949
ir@safholland.de
End of Inside Information
11-Nov-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SAF-HOLLAND SE
|Hauptstraße 26
|63856 Bessenbach
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 6095 301-949
|E-mail:
|ir@safholland.de
|Internet:
|www.safholland.com
|ISIN:
|DE000SAFH001
|WKN:
|SAFH00
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2227692
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2227692 11-Nov-2025 CET/CEST
