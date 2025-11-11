EQS-Adhoc: SAF-HOLLAND approves share buyback program with a volume of up to EUR 40 million

EQS-Ad-hoc: SAF-HOLLAND SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback

SAF-HOLLAND approves share buyback program with a volume of up to EUR 40 million



11-Nov-2025 / 11:39 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





SAF-HOLLAND approves share buyback program with a volume of up to EUR 40 million

Bessenbach (Germany), November 11, 2025. The Management Board of SAF-HOLLAND SE (the “Company”) has decided today, with the approval of the Company’s Supervisory Board, to launch a share buyback program (“2025 Share Buyback Program”) in accordance with the authorization granted by the Company’s annual general meeting on June 10, 2021.



Under the 2025 Share Buyback Program, a total of up to 2,269,715 of the Company’s treasury shares (corresponding to up to 5 % of the Company’s share capital) may be repurchased at a total purchase price (excluding incidental acquisition costs) of up to EUR 40 million in the period from expectedly the end of November 2025 to December 31, 2026.



The share buyback will be carried out in accordance with the safe harbor provisions of Article 5 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014 in conjunction with the provisions of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016.



Further details will be announced separately by the Company before the start of the 2025 Share Buyback Program.

Contact:Dana UngerVP Investor Relations Corporate & ESG CommunicationSAF-HOLLAND SEHauptstraße 2663856 BessenbachPhone +49 6095 301-949ir@safholland.de