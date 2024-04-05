|
05.04.2024 11:27:16
EQS-Adhoc: The Platform Group AG publishes preliminary figures for 2023
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: The Platform Group AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Annual Results
The Platform Group AG publishes preliminary figures for 2023
Consolidated net income (pro-forma) amounted to 26.9 million euros (2022: 21.5 million euros) and exceeded expectations. Earnings per share (pro-forma) amounted to 1.50 euros in the 2023 financial year (2022 pro-forma: 1.12 euros). Earnings per share thus exceeded expectations.
The Company's Board of Management confirms the forecast for the full year 2024.
Investor Relations
End of Inside Information
05-Apr-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|The Platform Group AG
|Schloss Elbroich, Am Falder 4
|40589 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|E-mail:
|ir@the-platform-group.com
|Internet:
|https://the-platform-group.com/
|ISIN:
|DE000A2QEFA1
|WKN:
|A2QEFA
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1874445
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1874445 05-Apr-2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!