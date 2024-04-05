EQS-Adhoc: The Platform Group AG publishes preliminary figures for 2023

EQS-Ad-hoc: The Platform Group AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Annual Results

The Platform Group AG publishes preliminary figures for 2023



The Platform Group AG publishes preliminary figures for 2023



Düsseldorf, 05 April 2024. The Platform Group AG (ISIN DE000A200QEFA1, „TPG“), has achieved or exceeded its forecasts for the 2023 financial year. The pro-forma gross merchandise volume (GMV, continuing operations) increased to 705 million euros (2022: 591 million euros, forecast: 700 million euros). Pro-forma net sales amounted to 440.8 million euros (2022: 387.4 million euros, forecast: 440 million euros). Adjusted EBITDA (pro-forma, continuing operations) improved to 22.6 million euros (2022: 11.9 million euros, forecast: 20 million euros).

Consolidated net income (pro-forma) amounted to 26.9 million euros (2022: 21.5 million euros) and exceeded expectations. Earnings per share (pro-forma) amounted to 1.50 euros in the 2023 financial year (2022 pro-forma: 1.12 euros). Earnings per share thus exceeded expectations.

The Company's Board of Management confirms the forecast for the full year 2024.



Note: In the 2023 financial year, The Platform Group GmbH & Co. KG was combined with the former fashionette AG. For this reason, pro-forma figures are provided in which the business activities of all Group companies since January 1, 2022, comparable to the 2023 financial year, are presented on a consolidated basis for the full year. The presentation of the company's consolidated pro-forma financial information is for illustrative purposes only. The pro-forma results include income from purchase price allocation of 25.3 million euros (2023) and 25.5 million euros (2022) and are reported under other income.



