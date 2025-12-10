EQS-News: The Platform Group AG successfully completes planned portfolio disposal

The Platform Group Aktie
The Platform Group AG successfully completes planned portfolio disposal
The Platform Group AG successfully completes planned portfolio disposal
Düsseldorf, 10 December 2025. The Platform Group AG (ISIN DE000A2QEFA1, “TPG”), a leading software company for platform solutions, has completed the disposal of three portfolio companies. As announced by the Management Board in its presentation on 12 November 2025, three portfolio companies classified as non-core assets were disposed of as planned in the fourth quarter of 2025. These companies are Emco Electroroller, Aplanta and X-Mobility. Together, these companies previously accounted for a revenue volume of 0.2% within the TPG Group; TPG achieved disposal proceeds in the single-digit million euro range.
Dr. Dominik Benner, CEO of The Platform Group: “As communicated in November, we intend to focus more strongly on relevant, larger shareholdings, thereby increasing our margin and actively acquiring additional companies in this area. In this context, we are pleased to have now completed the disposal of three smaller shareholdings, as announced in November.”
As part of the Q3 earnings call on 6 November 2025, the financial figures for the first nine months of the financial year were presented. The Management Board confirms the forecast for the current financial year as well as for the published medium-term plan for 2026; the disposed companies have no impact on the forecast for the 2025 and 2026 financial years.
