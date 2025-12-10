EQS-News: The Platform Group AG successfully completes planned portfolio disposal

EQS-News: The Platform Group AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

The Platform Group AG successfully completes planned portfolio disposal



10.12.2025 / 14:41 CET/CEST

The Platform Group AG successfully completes planned portfolio disposal

Düsseldorf, 10 December 2025. The Platform Group AG (ISIN DE000A2QEFA1, “TPG”), a leading software company for platform solutions, has completed the disposal of three portfolio companies. As announced by the Management Board in its presentation on 12 November 2025, three portfolio companies classified as non-core assets were disposed of as planned in the fourth quarter of 2025. These companies are Emco Electroroller, Aplanta and X-Mobility. Together, these companies previously accounted for a revenue volume of 0.2% within the TPG Group; TPG achieved disposal proceeds in the single-digit million euro range.

Dr. Dominik Benner, CEO of The Platform Group: “As communicated in November, we intend to focus more strongly on relevant, larger shareholdings, thereby increasing our margin and actively acquiring additional companies in this area. In this context, we are pleased to have now completed the disposal of three smaller shareholdings, as announced in November.”

As part of the Q3 earnings call on 6 November 2025, the financial figures for the first nine months of the financial year were presented. The Management Board confirms the forecast for the current financial year as well as for the published medium-term plan for 2026; the disposed companies have no impact on the forecast for the 2025 and 2026 financial years.

The Platform Group AG:

The Platform Group AG is a software company that is active in 28 industries with its own platform solutions. Its customers include both B2B and B2C customers in sectors such as furniture retail, machinery retail, dental technology and luxury fashion. The Group has 19 locations across Europe and is headquartered in Düsseldorf. In 2024, sales of EUR 525 million was realized with an operating result (EBITDA adjusted) of EUR 33 million.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Nathalie Richert

Head of Investor Relations

ir@the-platform-group.com

Schloss Elbroich | Am Falder 4 | 40589 Düsseldorf | Germany

corporate.the-platform-group.com