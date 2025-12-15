EQS-News: Conversion of The Platform Group AG into a KGaA completed as planned

EQS-News: The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Conversion of The Platform Group AG into a KGaA completed as planned



15.12.2025 / 16:08 CET/CEST







Conversion of The Platform Group AG into a KGaA completed as planned

Düsseldorf, 15 December 2025. The conversion of The Platform Group AG into a German partnership limited by shares (Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, KGaA) became effective today upon registration with the Commercial Register at the Local Court of Düsseldorf. The Company’s Annual General Meeting approved the conversion into a KGaA on 25 August 2025 with 99% of the votes cast.

As of today, the Company operates under the name The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA (“TPG”). All shareholders of the former The Platform Group AG are now limited partners (shareholders) of The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA. Management and representation of the Company are carried out by The Platform Group Management SE as the general partner. The conversion strengthens the Company’s long-term strategic orientation, enhances its international operational flexibility, and ensures a stable ownership structure while maintaining a consistent share structure.

As outlined in the Company’s ad-hoc announcement dated 30 May 2025, the legal and economic identity of the Company remains unchanged. The change in legal form will not affect the shareholders’ stake in the Company. They will hold the same number of shares in SE & Co. KGaA as they did before the change in legal form.

In parallel with the conversion, the Company’s bearer shares were converted into registered shares. This step supports The Platform Group’s objective of fostering an active and constructive dialogue with its shareholders and represents a logical continuation of the conversion process and the new articles of association. As part of this transition, the Company’s securities identification number (WKN) and ISIN were technically updated. The shares are expected to trade under the new WKN A40ZW8 and ISIN DE000A40ZW88 from January 2026 onward. The trading symbol “TPG” will remain unchanged. Custodian banks will automatically implement the changes, and no action is required from shareholders.

The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA:

The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA is a software company that is active in 26 industries with its own platform solutions. Its customers include both B2B and B2C customers in sectors such as furniture retail, machinery retail, dental technology and luxury fashion. The Group has 19 locations across Europe and is headquartered in Düsseldorf. In 2024, sales of EUR 525 million was realized with an operating result (EBITDA adjusted) of EUR 33 million.

