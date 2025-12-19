EQS-News: The Platform Group acquires fashion platform 43einhalb

EQS-News: The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Takeover

The Platform Group acquires fashion platform 43einhalb



19.12.2025

The Platform Group acquires fashion platform 43einhalb



TPG has been active in the fashion sector with online platforms since 2012

Acquisition of the Fulda-based platform 43einhalb

Integration into the Consumer Goods division

Confirmation of the 2025 forecast



Düsseldorf, 19 December 2025. The Platform Group AG (ISIN DE000A2QEFA1, “TPG”), a leading software company for platform solutions, announces the majority acquisition of 43einhalb GmbH, based in Fulda. 43einhalb is a B2C platform for fashion and footwear items. It was founded in 2011 and focuses on high-quality fashion and sneakers from brands such as Nike, Adidas, New Balance, Asics, Veja, Salomon, Autry, and 46 other brands. It stocks several thousand items, with logistics and connectivity handled by a central warehouse in Fulda. The average shopping cart value is EUR 145.



Bjoern Minnier, Head of M&A of The Platform Group: “With 43einhalb, we are expanding our already very strong consumer goods segment to include young, high-end fashion. We can link the products and associated brands perfectly with our existing fashion platforms, consolidate marketing, and attract new brands to our other platforms.”



Oliver Baumgart and Mischa Krewer, both managing directors of 43einhalb: “We are delighted to be taking the next step in our development together with TPG and to be expanding our sales volume profitably in the future. We will now work together to realize our joint potential in the areas of marketing, software, and platforms.”

The signing took place on December 19, 2025, with closing expected in January 2026. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price. After closing, the company will be managed in TPG's consumer goods segment. Close cooperation with TPG's existing platforms in the consumer goods sector will be implemented accordingly.



Dr. Dominik Benner, CEO of The Platform Group: “The ongoing development in the fourth quarter makes us optimistic that we will achieve our planned and communicated targets. We therefore confirm our forecast for the full year. And we expect to be very active with further acquisitions in the coming weeks. This will enable us to further expand the consumer goods segment and combine this with good margins.”



The Platform Group AG:

The Platform Group AG (TPG) is a software company that is active in 27 industries with its own platform solutions. Its customers include both B2B and B2C customers in sectors such as furniture retail, machinery retail, dental technology, and luxury fashion. The Group has 19 locations across Europe and is headquartered in Düsseldorf. In 2024, sales of EUR 525 million was realized with an operating result (EBITDA adjusted) of EUR 33 million.



Contact:

Investor Relations

Nathalie Richert, Head of Investor Relations

ir@the-platform-group.com

Schloss Elbroich | Am Falder 4 | 40589 Düsseldorf | Germany

corporate.the-platform-group.com