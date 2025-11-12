EQS-News: The Platform Group publishes Vision 2030: EUR 3 billion in revenue, significant margin increase, and growth to 40,000 partners

EQS-News: The Platform Group AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

The Platform Group publishes Vision 2030: EUR 3 billion in revenue, significant margin increase, and growth to 40,000 partners



12.11.2025 / 08:15 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





The Platform Group publishes Vision 2030: EUR 3 billion in revenue, significant margin increase, and growth to 40,000 partners



TPG publishes long-term corporate plan “Vision 2030”

Revenue target of over EUR 3 billion

GMV expected to exceed EUR 4.5 billion

Margin to rise into double-digit territory

Changes to the existing country and portfolio strategy planned

Launch of an “AI first & cost reduction program”



Düsseldorf, 12 November 2025 – The Platform Group AG (ISIN DE000A2QEFA1, “TPG”), a leading software company for platform solutions, today published its long-term corporate development plan (“Vision 2030”) for the first time. The plan outlines expected developments in revenue, gross merchandise volume (GMV), and margins through 2030. The corresponding presentation is available on the Company’s Investor Relations website.

For the year 2030, TPG aims to achieve revenue of at least EUR 3 billion with a GMV of over EUR 4.5 billion. The Group’s margin is expected to rise into double-digit percentage territory for the first time. In addition, TPG plans to expand its international footprint, increase the number of industries served to more than 50, and intensify its M&A activities.

To sustainably improve margins and strengthen the Group’s profitability, the Management Board has decided to implement a package of measures. This includes internal cost optimization, adjustments to the portfolio strategy, and the implementation of a comprehensive AI program.



Dr. Dominik Benner, CEO of The Platform Group AG: “We will significantly develop TPG over the next few years. Our Vision 2030 shows that we are shifting into a clear growth mode and targeting a substantial expansion of our business. This will not happen automatically – we will implement changes to ensure consistent execution of our strategy. This includes a clear AI strategy and the related cost efficiencies. Our goal is to lift our margins into the double-digit range. The basis for our growth will be the increasing number of partners, the expansion into additional industries, and a stronger international presence.”



Three growth pillars of Vision 2030

To implement Vision 2030, TPG has defined three concrete growth drivers, which are now being put into operational practice:

1. SCALE

The foundation for TPG’s organic growth lies in two factors: (1) the number of connected partners and (2) the resulting number of listed products. Accordingly, the Company aims to significantly increase its number of partners under Vision 2030.

TPG has expanded its partner base from 5,000 in 2023 to over 15,900 in 2025, representing a threefold increase within three years. The sharp rise in listed products has enhanced the attractiveness of the company’s offering and led to a significant increase in customer numbers.

TPG’s goal is to grow the number of connected partners from currently 15,900 to over 40,000 by 2030. This is a continuation of the existing growth momentum driven by expansion across industries and customer segments. In parallel, the number of listed products is expected to increase by more than 200% by 2030.

2. SYNERGY

TPG’s previous strategy focused on entering new industries through its proprietary software solutions, targeting 35 industries by 2026, often supported by M&A transactions.

While in 2022 only 12 industries were covered by own platform solutions, this number had increased to 28 by October 2025. Under Vision 2030, TPG intends to expand to more than 50 industries. The Company’s TPG ONE software platform serves as the scalable technological foundation for entry into new sectors without the need for substantial upfront investment.

At the same time, TPG plans to significantly increase its B2B customer share. As of September 2025, the Consumer Goods segment accounted for 62% of total revenue. The goal is to raise the share of B2B customers and other segments to over 59% by 2030.

TPG also plans to generate a relevant share of revenue and earnings in the U.S. market by 2030. To achieve this, the Management Board has developed a risk-mitigated market entry strategy, which will be implemented from 2026 onwards.

3. M&A

Since 2020, TPG has completed more than 35 acquisitions, successfully integrating them into the Group. This track record, averaging 3–8 acquisitions per year, demonstrates the effectiveness of TPG’s post-merger integration process through its centralized operations teams. The acquired companies’ adjusted EBITDA increased by an average of +42% compared to pre-acquisition levels, while the return on capital employed (ROCE) exceeded 20% in 2025. By 2030, TPG aims to continue its proven M&A approach by acquiring further profitable and complementary companies, both to strengthen existing verticals and to enter new ones. The total number of acquisitions per year will remain stable.



Margin optimization by 2030: Targeting double-digit margins

A key objective of TPG is to sustainably increase profitability. The Group’s margin improved from 5% in 2023 to 8% in Q3 2025. Under Vision 2030, the Management Board has set the goal of achieving a double-digit margin through targeted measures. These include:

1. Internal measures to improve margins

TPG has defined several KPIs to monitor margin improvements, including average order value (AOV), discount levels, and take rates across its 36 owned platforms. Shipping fees also represent an additional profit lever.

By 2030, TPG plans to significantly increase AOV through a more efficient product mix, replacing low-priced products with higher-value ones. Discounts, particularly in the fourth quarter, will be reduced and applied more selectively to strengthen margins sustainably. To increase platform profitability, TPG will raise partner commissions (take rates) on at least 70% of its platforms by 2030, aligned with the added value for partners. Additionally, the share of free shipping orders will be reduced from 89% to below 80%, leading to a substantial improvement in profitability.

2. Portfolio optimization

TPG currently holds 45 consolidated majority stakes in Germany and abroad, acquired and integrated since 2020 in the areas of eCommerce, software, and platform technology. Some smaller holdings, however, have limited revenue contribution.

As part of Vision 2030, the Management Board has decided to divest minor participations with low revenue or profit contribution. Three such holdings, representing less than 0.2% of Group revenue, have been identified for sale to sharpen the Group’s strategic focus.

3. “AI first” strategy

Artificial intelligence will fundamentally transform value creation in eCommerce and technology. TPG is proactively embracing this change through its “AI first” strategy, meaning that all processes, new hires, and projects will first be evaluated for AI optimization. A dedicated AI Department has been established and staffed with experts, and all employees receive weekly workshops on AI applications. By 2030, TPG aims to automate and optimize over 60% of its internal processes using AI, particularly in software development, online marketing, HR, finance, and content creation.

In future reporting, TPG will actively communicate progress on the “AI first + cost reduction program”, highlighting expected efficiency and cost savings of EUR 8–15 million per year.



Bjoern Minnier, CFO of The Platform Group AG:

“We plan to significantly strengthen the profitability of our Group. Two years ago, our margin was around 5%; now we have reached 8% as of September 2025. Our goal is clear – to reach double-digit margins soon. The measures set out in Vision 2030 form the basis to achieve this. At the same time, they reflect our determination to make fundamental changes where necessary – even if that means taking difficult steps.”



Cash flow and debt

TPG aims to generate strong operating cash flow. Acquired companies play a key role in this, as TPG’s acquisition strategy focuses on profitable businesses that are successfully integrated. The company follows a conservative financing strategy, maintaining a clear leverage ceiling and a diversified funding base consisting of long-term bank loans, equity, and bonds.

For fiscal years 2025 and 2026, TPG targets a leverage ratio between 1.5x and 2.3x (defined as adjusted EBITDA relative to net financial debt, excluding lease liabilities).

Under Vision 2030, the leverage ratio is expected to decline further — from 2.7x in 2023 to 2.2x in 2025, and to below 1.8x by 2030.

In parallel, the company plans to further expand operating cash flow through targeted measures implemented within the finance department. The Platform Group AG is continuously exploring a range of financing options as part of its strategic corporate development, with the aim of supporting further growth, potential acquisitions, and strengthening its capital structure. As part of this process, the company is currently assessing the potential implementation of capital measures.



Bjoern Minnier, CFO of The Platform Group AG:

“We will stay focused on pursuing our strategic goals and maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation. The efficiency improvements we are implementing will create additional room for both organic and inorganic growth initiatives. These will follow shortly. Operating cash flow will continue to increase in the coming years while leverage declines further.”



Conference Call

CEO Dr. Dominik Benner, CFO Bjoern Minnier, and Nathalie Richert (Head of Investor Relations) will hold a conference call on Thursday, 13 November 2025, at 9:00 a.m. (CET) to discuss Vision 2030 and current M&A topics.



The link to the call will be published on TPG’s Investor Relations website.



The Platform Group AG:

The Platform Group AG is a software company that is active in 28 industries with its own platform solutions. Its customers include both B2B and B2C customers in sectors such as furniture retail, machinery retail, dental technology, car platforms and luxury fashion. The Group has 19 locations across Europe and is headquartered in Düsseldorf. In 2024, sales of EUR 525 million was realized with an operating result (EBITDA adjusted) of EUR 33 million.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Nathalie Richert

Head of Investor Relations

ir@the-platform-group.com

Schloss Elbroich | Am Falder 4 | 40589 Düsseldorf | Germany

corporate.the-platform-group.com