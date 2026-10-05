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05.10.2026 14:01:22

EQS-CMS: BASF SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BASF SE / Share buyback
BASF SE: Release of a capital market information

05.10.2026 / 14:01 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 9th Interim Report

Ludwigshafen – October 5, 2026 – In the period from September 28, 2026, until and including October 2, 2026, a number of 805,398 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of BASF SE; on August 3, 2026, BASF SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on August 3, 2026.

The number of shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Exchange venue
09/28/2026 140,595 50.1322 XETA
09/28/2026 21,922 50.1720 TQEX
09/28/2026 76,010 50.2003 CEUX
09/28/2026 9,953 50.2289 AQEU
09/29/2026 59,868 49.9471 XETA
09/29/2026 12,663 49.9575 TQEX
09/29/2026 30,199 49.9899 CEUX
09/29/2026 4,361 49.8775 AQEU
09/30/2026 26,362 50.2809 XETA
09/30/2026 3,825 50.2872 TQEX
09/30/2026 16,970 50.2786 CEUX
09/30/2026 2,843 50.2817 AQEU
10/01/2026 112,292 49.4757 XETA
10/01/2026 9,986 49.4640 TQEX
10/01/2026 55,862 49.4729 CEUX
10/01/2026 1,860 49.4655 AQEU
10/02/2026 219,827 49.8191 XETA
10/02/2026 0 - TQEX
10/02/2026 0 - CEUX
10/02/2026 0 - AQEU

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of BASF SE at www.basf.com/sharebuyback.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from August 3, 2026, until and including October 2, 2026, amounts to a number of 5,830,987 shares.

The purchase of the shares of BASF SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by BASF SE; the shares are purchased on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) as well as other trading facilities.

Contact
Dr. Stefanie Wettberg
BASF Investor Relations
+49 621-60-48002
stefanie.wettberg@basf.com


05.10.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: BASF SE
Carl-Bosch-Straße 38
67056 Ludwigshafen
Germany
Internet: www.basf.com
LEI Code: 529900PM64WH8AF1E917

 
End of News EQS News Service

2410432  05.10.2026 CET/CEST

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