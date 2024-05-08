|
08.05.2024 11:00:15
EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BP p.l.c.
/ Director/PDMR Shareholding
BP p.l.c.
Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibility or connected persons
EDIP performance shares 2024-2026 award
BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that, on 7 May 2024, conditional performance share awards (the "Awards") were made under the bp Executive Directors' Incentive Plan (the "Plan"). The Awards were made in accordance with the rules of the Plan and the 2023 directors' remuneration policy (the "Policy") and as provided for in the 2023 directors' remuneration report (the "Report"), which were approved by shareholders on 27 April 2023 and 25 April 2024 respectively.
Level of award
The Remuneration Committee (the "Committee") has made these Awards at 500% of base salary for the chief executive officer and 450% for the chief financial officer, in line with the Policy. In calculating the number of bp shares over which these Awards have been made, the Committee has applied the average price of bp shares over the 90 calendar days up to and including the annual general meeting that was held on 25 April 2024 (£4.89).
The Committee retains absolute discretion to adjust the formulaic outcome at the time of vesting of the Awards should it not reflect the shareholder experience over the performance period or be otherwise inconsistent with the size of the Award.
Performance conditions
As set out in the Policy and Report, Awards will vest subject to performance against a combination of the following financial and strategic measures:
o Deliver value through a resilient hydrocarbon business;
o Demonstrate track record, scale and value in low carbon energy; and
o Accelerate growth in convenience and mobility.
Number of shares subject to award
These awards will vest in three years and in proportion to the outcomes measured through the performance scorecard, with a holding period that requires the shares to be retained for a further three years. The executive directors will be entitled to the value of reinvested dividends on those ordinary shares which vest.
This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
08.05.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BP p.l.c.
|1 St James's Square
|SW1Y 4PD London
|United Kingdom
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1898149 08.05.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu BP plc (British Petrol)mehr Nachrichten
|
09:28
|Minuszeichen in Europa: STOXX 50 startet im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
08.05.24
|EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
08.05.24
|Zuversicht in Europa: STOXX 50 verbucht letztendlich Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
|
08.05.24
|STOXX-Handel: STOXX 50 notiert im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
08.05.24
|Börse Europa: STOXX 50 verbucht am Mittwochmittag Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
|
08.05.24
|Aufschläge in London: FTSE 100 fester (finanzen.at)
|
08.05.24
|EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
08.05.24
|EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)