08.05.2024 11:00:09
EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BP p.l.c.
/ Director/PDMR Shareholding
BP p.l.c.
Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibility or connected persons
EDIP deferred shares 2023 award
BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 7 May 2024 the following conditional share award (the "Award") was made to the chief executive officer under the bp Executive Directors' Incentive Plan (the "Plan"). The Award was made in accordance with the rules of the Plan and the 2023 directors' remuneration policy (the "Policy") and as provided for in the 2023 directors' remuneration report (the "Report"), which were approved by shareholders on 27 April 2023 and 25 April 2024 respectively.
Level of award
The Award represents thirty-three per cent of the 2023 annual bonus which is required to be deferred into ordinary shares. In calculating the number of bp shares over which this Award has been made, the Remuneration Committee has applied the average price of bp shares over the 90 calendar days up to and including the annual general meeting that was held on 25 April 2024 (£4.89).
Number of shares subject to award
This award will vest in three years in accordance with the rules of the Plan. The chief executive officer will be entitled to the value of reinvested dividends on those ordinary shares which vest.
This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.
