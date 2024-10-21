EQS-CMS: RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

21.10.2024 12:58:03

Announcement of implementation of buyback programme

Essen, 21 October 2024, RWE Aktiengesellschaft

Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 - Buyback programme

On 7 October 2024, RWE Aktiengesellschaft began the share buyback initiated by announcement on 14 August 2024 in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. In the period from 14 October 2024 to 18 October 2024 a total of 75,500 shares (ISIN DE0007037129), corresponding to 0.01015% of the share capital, were repurchased. Treasury shares were acquired for a total price of EUR 2,391,512.33 (excluding incidental costs).

The sole purpose of acquiring the shares was to fulfil obligations arising from an employee share programme within the meaning of Art. 5 para. 2 lit. c of Regulation (EU) 596/2014.

The buyback was carried out via XETRA trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the management of a credit institution, which made its decisions on the timing of the acquisition of the shares independently of RWE Aktiengesellschaft.

In the period from 14 October 2024 to 18 October 2024, the total number of shares bought back, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume were as follows per day:

 

Date: 14 October 2024

Total number of shares repurchased: 15,100

Weighted average share price (EUR): 31.6907

Aggregate volume (EUR): 478,529.57

 

Date: 15 October 2024

Total number of shares repurchased: 15,100

Weighted average share price (EUR): 31.8801

Aggregate volume (EUR): 481,389.51

 

Date: 16 October 2024

Total number of shares repurchased: 15,100

Weighted average share price (EUR): 31.5969

Aggregate volume (EUR): 477,113.19

 

Date: 17 October 2024

Total number of shares repurchased: 15,100

Weighted average share price (EUR): 31.7946

Aggregate volume (EUR): 480,098.46

 

Date: 18 October 2024

Total number of shares repurchased: 15,100

Weighted average share price (EUR): 31.4160

Aggregate volume (EUR): 474,381.60

 

The individual transactions carried out within one day are published at www.rwe.com

 

Essen, October 2024

RWE Aktiengesellschaft

The Executive Board


Language: English
Company: RWE Aktiengesellschaft
RWE Platz 1
45141 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.rwe.com

 
