21.10.2024 12:58:03
EQS-CMS: RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: RWE Aktiengesellschaft
/ Share Buyback
Announcement of implementation of buyback programme
Essen, 21 October 2024, RWE Aktiengesellschaft
Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 - Buyback programme
On 7 October 2024, RWE Aktiengesellschaft began the share buyback initiated by announcement on 14 August 2024 in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. In the period from 14 October 2024 to 18 October 2024 a total of 75,500 shares (ISIN DE0007037129), corresponding to 0.01015% of the share capital, were repurchased. Treasury shares were acquired for a total price of EUR 2,391,512.33 (excluding incidental costs).
The sole purpose of acquiring the shares was to fulfil obligations arising from an employee share programme within the meaning of Art. 5 para. 2 lit. c of Regulation (EU) 596/2014.
The buyback was carried out via XETRA trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the management of a credit institution, which made its decisions on the timing of the acquisition of the shares independently of RWE Aktiengesellschaft.
In the period from 14 October 2024 to 18 October 2024, the total number of shares bought back, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume were as follows per day:
Date: 14 October 2024
Total number of shares repurchased: 15,100
Weighted average share price (EUR): 31.6907
Aggregate volume (EUR): 478,529.57
Date: 15 October 2024
Total number of shares repurchased: 15,100
Weighted average share price (EUR): 31.8801
Aggregate volume (EUR): 481,389.51
Date: 16 October 2024
Total number of shares repurchased: 15,100
Weighted average share price (EUR): 31.5969
Aggregate volume (EUR): 477,113.19
Date: 17 October 2024
Total number of shares repurchased: 15,100
Weighted average share price (EUR): 31.7946
Aggregate volume (EUR): 480,098.46
Date: 18 October 2024
Total number of shares repurchased: 15,100
Weighted average share price (EUR): 31.4160
Aggregate volume (EUR): 474,381.60
The individual transactions carried out within one day are published at www.rwe.com
Essen, October 2024
RWE Aktiengesellschaft
The Executive Board
21.10.2024 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|RWE Aktiengesellschaft
|RWE Platz 1
|45141 Essen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.rwe.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2012623 21.10.2024 CET/CEST
