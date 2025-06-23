EQS-CMS: Share buyback / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: GFT Technologies SE / Share buyback

Share buyback / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052



23.06.2025 / 09:52 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Notice pursuant to Article 5(1)(b), (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

GFT Technologies SE / Acquisition of treasury shares - 9. Interim announcement

Stuttgart, 23 June 2025 - In the period from 16 June 2025 until and including 20 June 2025, GFT Technologies SE acquired a total of 0 no-par value shares in GFT Technologies SE (ISIN: DE0005800601) as part of the share buyback programme, the start of which was disclosed with the announcement of 14 April 2025 in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052. Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

In the period from 16 June 2025 until and including 20 June 2025 shares were acquired as follows

Date Number of shares Volume-weighted average price (EUR) Total purchase price (EUR)* 16.06.2025 - - - 17.06.2025 - - - 18.06.2025 - - - 19.06.2025 - - - 20.06.2025 - - - Total - - -

*Without incidental acquisition costs

The total volume of shares repurchased by GFT Technologies SE under this share buyback in the period from 15 April 2025 until and including 20 June 2025 by GFT Technologies SE amounts to 245,154 shares.

Detailed information on the individual transactions in accordance with Article 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available online at https://www.gft.com/int/en/about-us/investor-relations/share-buy-back-programme.

The no-par value shares of GFT Technologies SE were acquired by a bank commissioned by GFT Technologies SE exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra trading).