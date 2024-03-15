Morgen im Live-Stream: Anlegertag München. 7 Top-Referenten. Jetzt anmelden, gratis + Videos sichern.-w-
15.03.2024 10:42:46

EQS-DD: Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft: Ramon Antonio Mirt Alvarado, Order to purchase a total of up to 7590 Beiersdorf-shares in the period from March 15th, 2024 to March 16th, 2026. The ...




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15.03.2024 / 10:41 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Ramon Antonio
Last name(s): Mirt Alvarado

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
L47NHHI0Z9X22DV46U41 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005200000

b) Nature of the transaction


Order to purchase a total of up to 7590 Beiersdorf-shares in the period from March 15th, 2024 to March 16th, 2026. The individual transactions are subject to the condition that the settlement order will not terminate early during the period.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
14/03/2024; UTC+4

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


15.03.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Language: English
Company: Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft
Beiersdorfstraße 1 - 9
22529 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.Beiersdorf.com



 
90251  15.03.2024 CET/CEST



