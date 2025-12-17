EQS-DD: Deutsche Wohnen SE: Lars Urbansky, Exchange of 9,000 shares in Deutsche Wohnen SE at an exchange ratio of 0.795 for 7,155 shares in Vonovia SE under the Domination and Profit and Loss ...



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



17.12.2025 / 18:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Lars Last name(s): Urbansky

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Deutsche Wohnen SE

b) LEI

529900QE24Q67I3FWZ10

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A0HN5C6

b) Nature of the transaction

Exchange of 9,000 shares in Deutsche Wohnen SE at an exchange ratio of 0.795 for 7,155 shares in Vonovia SE under the Domination and Profit and Loss Transfer Agreement dated December 15, 2024

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction

17/12/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

17.12.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News



