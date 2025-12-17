Deutsche Wohnen Aktie
WKN DE: A0HN5C / ISIN: DE000A0HN5C6
|
17.12.2025 18:01:09
EQS-DD: Deutsche Wohnen SE: Lars Urbansky, Exchange of 9,000 shares in Deutsche Wohnen SE at an exchange ratio of 0.795 for 7,155 shares in Vonovia SE under the Domination and Profit and Loss ...
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
17.12.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Wohnen SE
|Mecklenburgische Straße 57
|14197 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://www.deutsche-wohnen.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
102536 17.12.2025 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!