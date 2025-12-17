Deutsche Wohnen Aktie

Deutsche Wohnen für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0HN5C / ISIN: DE000A0HN5C6

17.12.2025 18:01:09

EQS-DD: Deutsche Wohnen SE: Lars Urbansky, Exchange of 9,000 shares in Deutsche Wohnen SE at an exchange ratio of 0.795 for 7,155 shares in Vonovia SE under the Domination and Profit and Loss ...




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

17.12.2025 / 18:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Lars
Last name(s): Urbansky

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche Wohnen SE

b) LEI
529900QE24Q67I3FWZ10 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0HN5C6

b) Nature of the transaction
Exchange of 9,000 shares in Deutsche Wohnen SE at an exchange ratio of 0.795 for 7,155 shares in Vonovia SE under the Domination and Profit and Loss Transfer Agreement dated December 15, 2024

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
17/12/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


17.12.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Deutsche Wohnen SE
Mecklenburgische Straße 57
14197 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://www.deutsche-wohnen.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




102536  17.12.2025 CET/CEST





