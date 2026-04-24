DEUTZ Aktie

DEUTZ für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 630500 / ISIN: DE0006305006

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24.04.2026 17:36:37

EQS-DD: DEUTZ AG: Helmut Ernst, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

24.04.2026 / 17:35 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Helmut
Last name(s): Ernst

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
DEUTZ AG

b) LEI
5299005DETTV58V2PP63 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006305006

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
10.4922 EUR 41,968.88 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
10.4922 EUR 41,968.8800 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
23/04/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


24.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: DEUTZ AG
Ottostraße 1
51149 Köln (Porz-Eil)
Germany
Internet: www.deutz.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




104516  24.04.2026 CET/CEST





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