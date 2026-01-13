EQS-DD: Formycon AG: Active Ownership Fund SICAV SIF SCS, sell



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



13.01.2026 / 01:04 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Active Ownership Fund SICAV SIF SCS

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Klaus Last name(s): Röhrig Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Formycon AG

b) LEI

39120005TZ76GQOY8Z19

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Debt instrument Description: Bond 2025

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 95.00 EUR 190,000.00 EUR 95.00 EUR 475,000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 95.00 EUR 665,000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

06/01/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

