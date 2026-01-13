Formycon Aktie

13.01.2026 01:05:08

EQS-DD: Formycon AG: Active Ownership Fund SICAV SIF SCS, sell




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

13.01.2026 / 01:04 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Active Ownership Fund SICAV SIF SCS

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Klaus
Last name(s): Röhrig
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Formycon AG

b) LEI
39120005TZ76GQOY8Z19 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Debt instrument
Description: Bond 2025

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
95.00 EUR 190,000.00 EUR
95.00 EUR 475,000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
95.00 EUR 665,000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
06/01/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


13.01.2026 CET/CEST
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Formycon AG
Fraunhoferstraße 15
82152 Planegg-Martinsried
Germany
Internet: www.formycon.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




102834  13.01.2026 CET/CEST





24.11.25 Formycon Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
17.11.25 Formycon Outperform RBC Capital Markets
13.11.25 Formycon Outperform RBC Capital Markets
02.10.25 Formycon Outperform RBC Capital Markets
17.09.25 Formycon Outperform RBC Capital Markets
