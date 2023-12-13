13.12.2023 08:15:50

EQS-DD: Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE: Tim Hameister, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

13.12.2023 / 08:15 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Tim
Last name(s): Hameister

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE

b) LEI
529900NBM89YAM5ENI18 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A255F11

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
12.84 EUR 12840.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
12.84 EUR 12840.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
08/12/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


13.12.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE
Niedersachsenstraße 19-21
21255 Tostedt
Germany
Internet: www.friedrich-vorwerk.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




87995  13.12.2023 CET/CEST



