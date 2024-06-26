EQS-DD: GFT Technologies SE: Dr. Jochen Ruetz, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



26.06.2024 / 11:03 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: Dr. First name: Jochen Last name(s): Ruetz





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Managing Director (CFO) and Member of the Administrative Board





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

GFT Technologies SE

b) LEI

5299002FNBSGW23ULF72

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE0005800601





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



25.6 EUR 40576.00 EUR



25.6 EUR 10624.00 EUR



25.5 EUR 382.50 EUR



25.4 EUR 50419.00 EUR



25.4 EUR 50800.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



25.4669 EUR 152801.5000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

21/06/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Xetra MIC: XETA





