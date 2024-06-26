26.06.2024 11:03:25

EQS-DD: GFT Technologies SE: Dr. Jochen Ruetz, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

26.06.2024 / 11:03 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Jochen
Last name(s): Ruetz

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Managing Director (CFO) and Member of the Administrative Board

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
GFT Technologies SE

b) LEI
5299002FNBSGW23ULF72 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005800601

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)












Price(s) Volume(s)
25.6 EUR 40576.00 EUR
25.6 EUR 10624.00 EUR
25.5 EUR 382.50 EUR
25.4 EUR 50419.00 EUR
25.4 EUR 50800.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
25.4669 EUR 152801.5000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
21/06/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETA


26.06.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: GFT Technologies SE
Schelmenwasenstraße 34
70567 Stuttgart
Germany
Internet: www.gft.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




92687  26.06.2024 CET/CEST



