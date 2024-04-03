EQS-DD: GFT Technologies SE: Marika Lulay, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



03.04.2024 / 09:15 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Marika Last name(s): Lulay





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Managing Director (CEO) and Member of the Administrative Board





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

GFT Technologies SE

b) LEI

5299002FNBSGW23ULF72

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE0005800601





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



27.04 EUR 3082.56 EUR



27.12 EUR 3091.68 EUR



27.10 EUR 1897.00 EUR



27.18 EUR 978.48 EUR



27.16 EUR 18604.60 EUR



27.14 EUR 14764.16 EUR



27.24 EUR 11004.96 EUR



27.22 EUR 26512.28 EUR



27.20 EUR 43792.00 EUR



27.28 EUR 8484.08 EUR



27.26 EUR 3761.88 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



27.1947 EUR 135973.6800 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

28/03/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: XETRA MIC: XETR





