EQS-DD: Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A.: Luca Benatti, sell



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



03.12.2025 / 13:53 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Luca Last name(s): Benatti

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A.

b) LEI

8156002F8C11F80A9740

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: IT0004147952

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 19.07 CHF 104,217.55 CHF

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 19.0700 CHF 104,217.5500 CHF

e) Date of the transaction

02/12/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: SIX Swiss Exchange MIC: XSWX

