XRP-Token von Ripple: Mehr als nur eine weitere Kryptowährung -w-

Newron Pharmaceuticals Aktie

Newron Pharmaceuticals für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0LF18 / ISIN: IT0004147952

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
03.12.2025 13:55:02

EQS-DD: Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A.: Luca Benatti, sell




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

03.12.2025 / 13:53 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Luca
Last name(s): Benatti

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A.

b) LEI
8156002F8C11F80A9740 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: IT0004147952

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
19.07 CHF 104,217.55 CHF

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
19.0700 CHF 104,217.5500 CHF

e) Date of the transaction
02/12/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: SIX Swiss Exchange
MIC: XSWX


03.12.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A.
via Antonio Meucci 3
20091 Bresso
Italy
Internet: www.newron.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




102198  03.12.2025 CET/CEST





Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A.Az.mehr Nachrichten