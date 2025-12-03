Newron Pharmaceuticals Aktie
WKN DE: A0LF18 / ISIN: IT0004147952
|
03.12.2025 13:55:02
EQS-DD: Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A.: Luca Benatti, sell
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
03.12.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A.
|via Antonio Meucci 3
|20091 Bresso
|Italy
|Internet:
|www.newron.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
102198 03.12.2025 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A.Az.mehr Nachrichten
|
13:55
|EQS-DD: Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A.: Luca Benatti, sell (EQS Group)
|
13:55
|EQS-DD: Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A.: Luca Benatti, Verkauf (EQS Group)
|
12:27
|Verluste in Zürich: Das macht der SPI am Mittag (finanzen.at)
|
10:04
|SPI-Wert Newron PharmaceuticalsAz-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Newron PharmaceuticalsAz-Investition von vor einem Jahr eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
01.12.25
|Börse Zürich in Grün: SPI letztendlich mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
01.12.25
|Montagshandel in Zürich: Das macht der SPI aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
01.12.25
|Gute Stimmung in Zürich: SPI am Mittag fester (finanzen.at)
|
27.11.25
|EQS-DD: Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A.: Luca Benatti, sell (EQS Group)