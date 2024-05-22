|
22.05.2024 12:00:36
EQS-DD: Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A.: Non-Exec. Director Luca Benatti, sell
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
22.05.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A.
|via Antonio Meucci 3
|20091 Bresso
|Italy
|Internet:
|www.newron.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
91771 22.05.2024 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A.Az.mehr Nachrichten
|
12:00
|EQS-DD: Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A.: Non-Exec. Director Luca Benatti, Verkauf (EQS Group)
|
12:00
|EQS-DD: Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A.: Non-Exec. Director Luca Benatti, sell (EQS Group)
|
10:03
|SPI-Wert Newron PharmaceuticalsAz-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Newron PharmaceuticalsAz-Investment von vor einem Jahr verdient (finanzen.at)
|
21.05.24
|Börse Zürich: SPI zeigt sich am Dienstagmittag leichter (finanzen.at)
|
16.05.24
|Donnerstagshandel in Zürich: SPI klettert am Mittag (finanzen.at)
|
15.05.24
|SPI-Wert Newron PharmaceuticalsAz-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in Newron PharmaceuticalsAz von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
13.05.24
|Zuversicht in Zürich: SPI schließt im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
13.05.24
|SPI aktuell: SPI am Montagnachmittag im Minus (finanzen.at)