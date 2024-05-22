22.05.2024 12:00:36

EQS-DD: Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A.: Non-Exec. Director Luca Benatti, sell




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

22.05.2024 / 12:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Non-Exec. Director
First name: Luca
Last name(s): Benatti

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A.

b) LEI
8156002F8C11F80A9740 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: IT0004147952

b) Nature of the transaction




Disposal
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
10.4678 CHF 108676.70 CHF

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
10.4678 CHF 108676.7000 CHF

e) Date of the transaction
16/05/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: SIX Swiss Exchange
MIC: XSWX


22.05.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A.
via Antonio Meucci 3
20091 Bresso
Italy
Internet: www.newron.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




91771  22.05.2024 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1908071&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A.Az.mehr Nachrichten