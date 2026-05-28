Stabilus Aktie
WKN DE: STAB1L / ISIN: DE000STAB1L8
|
28.05.2026 08:49:01
EQS-DD: Stabilus SE: David Sabet, buy
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
28.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Stabilus SE
|Wallersheimer Weg 100
|56070 Koblenz
|Germany
|Internet:
|group.stabilus.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
105124 28.05.2026 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Stabilus SE
|
15:59
|XETRA-Handel: SDAX legt nachmittags zu (finanzen.at)
|
12:27
|Gewinne in Frankfurt: SDAX liegt am Mittag im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
08:49
|EQS-DD: Stabilus SE: David Sabet, buy (EQS Group)
|
08:49
|EQS-DD: Stabilus SE: David Sabet, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
27.05.26
|Pluszeichen in Frankfurt: SDAX-Börsianer greifen am Mittwochmittag zu (finanzen.at)
|
26.05.26
|EQS-PVR: Stabilus SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
26.05.26
|EQS-CMS: Stabilus SE: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
26.05.26
|EQS-CMS: Stabilus SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)