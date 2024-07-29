29.07.2024 14:00:22

EQS-DD: The Platform Group AG: Dr. Dominik Pasqual Benner, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

29.07.2024 / 14:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Dominik Pasqual
Last name(s): Benner

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
The Platform Group AG

b) LEI
391200T7OHCG8YPRQW61 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2QEFA1

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
8.6900 EUR 18249.0000 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
8.6900 EUR 18249.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
26/07/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT


29.07.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: The Platform Group AG
Schloss Elbroich, Am Falder 4
40589 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: https://the-platform-group.com/



 
End of News EQS News Service




93137  29.07.2024 CET/CEST



