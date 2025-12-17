Douglas Aktie
WKN DE: BEAU1Y / ISIN: DE000BEAU1Y4
|
17.12.2025 17:29:13
EQS-News: Correction of a release from 17/12/2025, 16:06 CET/CEST - Updated Conference Call Invitation Links
|
EQS-News: Douglas AG
/ Key word(s): Annual Results
Conference call on the results for the 4rd quarter 2024/2025 (ending 30 September 2025) on 18 December 2025
About the DOUGLAS Group
The DOUGLAS Group, with its commercial brands DOUGLAS, NOCIBÉ, Parfumdreams and Niche Beauty, is the number one omnichannel premium beauty destination in Europe. The DOUGLAS Group is inspiring customers to live their own kind of beauty by offering a unique assortment online and in around 1,900 stores. With unparalleled size and access to customers, the DOUGLAS Group is the partner of choice for brands and offers a premium range of selective and exclusive brands as well as own corporate brands. The assortment includes fragrances, color cosmetics, skin care, hair care, accessories as well as beauty services. Strengthening its successful omnichannel positioning while consistently developing superior customer experience is at the heart of the DOUGLAS Group strategy “Let it Bloom”. The winning business model is underpinned by the Group’s omnichannel proposition, leading brands, and data capabilities. In the financial year 2023/2024, the DOUGLAS Group generated sales of around 4.5 billion euros and employed around 19,200 people across Europe. The DOUGLAS Group (Douglas AG) is listed at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
For further information please visit the DOUGLAS Group Website.
Investor Contact
Dafne Sanac
Director Investor Relations
Phone: +49 151 55675545
Mail: ir@douglas.de
17.12.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Douglas AG
|Luise-Rainer-Strasse 7-11
|40235 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|ISIN:
|DE000BEAU1Y4
|WKN:
|BEAU1Y
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2247670
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2247670 17.12.2025 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Douglas AGmehr Nachrichten
|
17:58
|Aufschläge in Frankfurt: SDAX steigt zum Handelsende (finanzen.at)
|
15:58
|Gute Stimmung in Frankfurt: SDAX zeigt sich am Nachmittag fester (finanzen.at)
|
12:27
|Anleger warten auf Impulse: SDAX stagniert am Mittag (finanzen.at)
|
09:29
|Börse Frankfurt in Rot: SDAX zum Handelsstart leichter (finanzen.at)
|
07:30
|EQS-News: DOUGLAS Group achieves solid sales growth and doubles net income in volatile financial year 2024/25 (EQS Group)
|
07:30
|EQS-News: DOUGLAS Group in volatilem Geschäftsjahr 2024/25 mit solidem Umsatzwachstum und starkem Nettogewinn (EQS Group)
|
17.12.25
|EQS-News: Correction of a release from 17/12/2025, 16:06 CET/CEST - Updated Conference Call Invitation Links (EQS Group)
|
17.12.25
|EQS-News: Conference Call Invitation (EQS Group)