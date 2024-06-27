EQS-News: Dermapharm Holding SE: Annual General Meeting resolves dividend distribution of EUR 0.88 per share

EQS-News: Dermapharm Holding SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

27.06.2024 / 18:15 CET/CEST

Dermapharm Holding SE: Annual General Meeting resolves dividend distribution of EUR 0.88 per share

2024 outlook confirmed

Board of Management and Supervisory Board actions ratified with large majority

Shareholders resolve dividend payment of EUR 0.88 per share

Distribution ratio: approximately 78% of consolidated net profit

Grünwald, 27 June 2024 – Dermapharm Holding SE ("Dermapharm"), a rapidly growing manufacturer of branded pharmaceuticals and other healthcare products, today held its Annual General Meeting for financial year 2024. 90.3% of the share capital was in attendance at the Annual General Meeting, which was held in person. The majority of shareholders approved the management's proposals under every agenda item.

The Annual General Meeting ratified the actions of all members of the Board of Management and of the Supervisory Board for financial year 2023 with a 98.6% and 91.5% majority of votes cast, respectively. The Annual General Meeting acted on the recommendation of the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board to distribute a dividend of EUR 0.88 per share carrying dividend rights. The total distribution amounts to EUR 47.4 million, representing a distribution ratio of approximately 78% of the distributable consolidated net income.

Grant Thornton AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft was re-elected as the auditor for the current financial year. RSM Ebner Stolz GmbH & Co. KG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft Steuerberatungsgesellschaft was chosen as auditor for the sustainability reporting. The detailed results of the voting for each agenda item are available in the Annual General Meeting section of the Company website https://ir.dermapharm.de.

In their retrospective on financial year 2023, the Board of Management and Supervisory Board emphasised the particular strength and resilience of the corporate strategy. Dermapharm succeeded in maintaining its growth trajectory despite a difficult macroeconomic environment and the scheduled end of vaccine production. The Board of Management and the Supervisory Board expressed their special thanks to the entire workforce for their extraordinary dedication and commitment. The Board of Management concluded by providing an outlook for the remainder of financial year 2024.

"We have used 2023 to make the company fit for the future. The investment in the acquisition of Arkopharma and Montavit is a booster for our internationalisation. With targeted investments in photovoltaics and energy efficiency improvements, for example, we are able to reduce costs and offer our customers a sustainable supply of pharmaceuticals made in Europe," said Dr. Hans-Georg Feldmeier, CEO of Dermapharm Holding SE.

Based on the course of business to date in 2024, the Board of Management confirms the guidance for 2024 and expects consolidated revenue of EUR 1,170–1,210 million and adjusted consolidated EBITDA of EUR 305–315 million.

Company profile

Dermapharm – Pharmaceutical Excellence "Made in Europe"

Dermapharm is an innovative and rapidly growing manufacturer of branded pharmaceuticals and other healthcare products. Founded in 1991, the Company is based in Grünwald near Munich. In addition to its main location in Brehna near Leipzig, Dermapharm also operates other production, development and distribution locations in Germany, the rest of Europe and the United States.

In the "Branded pharmaceuticals" segment, Dermapharm has more than 1,300 marketing authorisations with more than 400 active pharmaceutical ingredients. Dermapharm's portfolio of pharmaceuticals is tailored to selected therapeutic areas in which the Company is a market leader, especially in Germany. The Company's integrated business model extends from in-house product development and production through quality management and logistics to the distribution of branded pharmaceuticals by a trained pharmaceutical sales force.

Dermapharm bundles food supplements, herbal pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, medical devices, herbal extracts and medicinal cannabis in its "Other healthcare products" segment. In this segment, Dermapharm can tap the expertise of Arkopharma, the market leader for herbal food supplements in France, and the Spanish company Euromed S.A., a leading global manufacturer of herbal extracts and plant-based active ingredients for the pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, foodstuffs and cosmetics industries.

Dermapharm also operates the "Parallel import business" segment under the axicorp brand. axicorp imports originator pharmaceuticals from other EU Member States and resells them to pharmaceuticals wholesalers and pharmacies in Germany. This enables axicorp to benefit from the different pricing structures in the individual EU member states. Based on revenue, axicorp is currently the sixth largest parallel importer in Germany.

With a consistent R&D strategy and numerous successful product and company acquisitions and by stepping up its internationalisation efforts, the Group is continuously optimising its business activities and seeks external growth opportunities in addition to organic growth.

Contact

Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Britta Hamberger

Tel.: +49 (0)89 – 64186-233

E-mail: ir@dermapharm.com