24.06.2024 07:45:06

EQS-News: FRIEDRICH VORWERK wins major contract for the realisation of three additional sections of the South German natural gas pipeline (SEL) with a volume in the high double-digit million range

EQS-News: FRIEDRICH VORWERK Group SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
FRIEDRICH VORWERK wins major contract for the realisation of three additional sections of the South German Natural Gas pipeline (SEL) with a volume in the high double-digit million range

24.06.2024 / 07:45 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

FRIEDRICH VORWERK wins major contract for the realisation of three additional sections of the South German natural gas pipeline (SEL) with a volume in the high double-digit million range

Tostedt, June 24, 2024 – Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE (ISIN DE000A255F11), a leading provider in the field of energy infrastructure, has been awarded a major contract by gas transmission system operator terranets bw as part of a joint venture for the realisation of three additional construction sections of the South German natural gas pipeline (SEL). Last year, the equal joint venture, consisting of the FRIEDRICH VORWERK Group (Friedrich Vorwerk and Bohlen & Doyen) and the Austrian HABAU Group (PPS Pipeline Systems and HABAU), already successfully won the first, approximately 24-kilometers-long section of the transport pipeline between Heilbronn and Löchgau in Baden-Württemberg. Following its planned completion at the end of 2024, works can now continue seamlessly on the three additional sections that have been acquired, totalling 43 kilometers in length, up to Esslingen am Neckar. The latest contract awarded to the joint venture has a project volume in the high double-digit million range and is scheduled for commissioning by the end of 2025.

With a total length of 250 kilometers from Lampertheim in Hesse to Bissingen in Bavaria, the "Süddeutsche Erdgasleitung" (SEL) planned by gas transmission system operator terranets bw is one of the largest pipeline construction projects in Germany. By connecting modern gas-fired power plants to the existing grid, it will secure the supply of heat and electricity and thus enable the phasing out of coal-fired power generation. As the first pipeline in the country with a connection to the European transport routes, it will transport hydrogen from 2030. The SEL will thus create important prerequisites for a CO2-neutral energy supply for the Rhine-Neckar region and the greater Stuttgart area. Construction of the pipeline will be realized in stages, depending on the specific development of demand over the next ten years. After the four construction lots with a total length of around 67 kilometers that have now been awarded, the remaining construction lots will be successively put out to tender in the coming years.

In view of the need to connect numerous new gas-fired power plants to the existing natural gas network as well as the planned realisation of the 9,700 kilometers long hydrogen core network, a large number of new construction and conversion measures are currently being planned by gas transmission system operators and will soon be implemented. Thanks to its broad service and technology portfolio and decades of experience in pipeline and pipework construction, FRIEDRICH VORWERK expects demand in this area to remain strong in the future.

Contact Details

Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE
Harburger Straße 19
21255 Tostedt
Tel +49 4182 – 2947 0
Fax +49 4182 - 6155
ir@friedrich-vorwerk.de
www.friedrich-vorwerk-group.de

Management Board
Torben Kleinfeldt (CEO)
Tim Hameister

Chairman of the Supervisory Board
Dr Christof Nesemeier

Court of Registration
District Court of Tostedt, registration number: HRB 208170


24.06.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE
Harburger Straße 19
21255 Tostedt
Germany
E-mail: ir@friedrich-vorwerk.de
Internet: www.friedrich-vorwerk-group.de
ISIN: DE000A255F11
WKN: A255F1
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
EQS News ID: 1931027

 
End of News EQS News Service

1931027  24.06.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1931027&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu FRIEDRICH VORWERKmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu FRIEDRICH VORWERKmehr Analysen

09.11.23 FRIEDRICH VORWERK Hold Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

FRIEDRICH VORWERK 18,66 3,55% FRIEDRICH VORWERK

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach ifo-Index: Uneinheitliche Entwicklung an den US-Börsen -- ATX und DAX schließen stärker -- Asiens Märkte zum Handelsende uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte am Montag Gewinne, während sich auch der DAX höher zeigte. Die Wall Street zeigt sich zum Start in die neue Woche mit verschiedenen Vorzeichen. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich zum Wochenauftakt uneins.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen