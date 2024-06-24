EQS-News: FRIEDRICH VORWERK wins major contract for the realisation of three additional sections of the South German natural gas pipeline (SEL) with a volume in the high double-digit million range

EQS-News: FRIEDRICH VORWERK Group SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

FRIEDRICH VORWERK wins major contract for the realisation of three additional sections of the South German Natural Gas pipeline (SEL) with a volume in the high double-digit million range



24.06.2024 / 07:45 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





FRIEDRICH VORWERK wins major contract for the realisation of three additional sections of the South German natural gas pipeline (SEL) with a volume in the high double-digit million range

Tostedt, June 24, 2024 – Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE (ISIN DE000A255F11), a leading provider in the field of energy infrastructure, has been awarded a major contract by gas transmission system operator terranets bw as part of a joint venture for the realisation of three additional construction sections of the South German natural gas pipeline (SEL). Last year, the equal joint venture, consisting of the FRIEDRICH VORWERK Group (Friedrich Vorwerk and Bohlen & Doyen) and the Austrian HABAU Group (PPS Pipeline Systems and HABAU), already successfully won the first, approximately 24-kilometers-long section of the transport pipeline between Heilbronn and Löchgau in Baden-Württemberg. Following its planned completion at the end of 2024, works can now continue seamlessly on the three additional sections that have been acquired, totalling 43 kilometers in length, up to Esslingen am Neckar. The latest contract awarded to the joint venture has a project volume in the high double-digit million range and is scheduled for commissioning by the end of 2025.

With a total length of 250 kilometers from Lampertheim in Hesse to Bissingen in Bavaria, the "Süddeutsche Erdgasleitung" (SEL) planned by gas transmission system operator terranets bw is one of the largest pipeline construction projects in Germany. By connecting modern gas-fired power plants to the existing grid, it will secure the supply of heat and electricity and thus enable the phasing out of coal-fired power generation. As the first pipeline in the country with a connection to the European transport routes, it will transport hydrogen from 2030. The SEL will thus create important prerequisites for a CO2-neutral energy supply for the Rhine-Neckar region and the greater Stuttgart area. Construction of the pipeline will be realized in stages, depending on the specific development of demand over the next ten years. After the four construction lots with a total length of around 67 kilometers that have now been awarded, the remaining construction lots will be successively put out to tender in the coming years.

In view of the need to connect numerous new gas-fired power plants to the existing natural gas network as well as the planned realisation of the 9,700 kilometers long hydrogen core network, a large number of new construction and conversion measures are currently being planned by gas transmission system operators and will soon be implemented. Thanks to its broad service and technology portfolio and decades of experience in pipeline and pipework construction, FRIEDRICH VORWERK expects demand in this area to remain strong in the future.

Contact Details

Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE

Harburger Straße 19

21255 Tostedt

Tel +49 4182 – 2947 0

Fax +49 4182 - 6155

ir@friedrich-vorwerk.de

www.friedrich-vorwerk-group.de

Management Board

Torben Kleinfeldt (CEO)

Tim Hameister

Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Dr Christof Nesemeier

Court of Registration

District Court of Tostedt, registration number: HRB 208170