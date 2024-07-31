EQS-News: FTSE4Good Recognizes Linde for Ninth Consecutive Year

EQS-News: Linde plc / Key word(s): Sustainability

FTSE4Good Recognizes Linde for Ninth Consecutive Year



Woking, UK, July 31, 2024 – Linde (Nasdaq: LIN) announced today it has been included in the FTSE4Good Index Series for the ninth consecutive year.

Created by the global index and data provider FTSE Russell, the FTSE4Good Index Series is designed to measure the performance of companies demonstrating strong environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices. The FTSE4Good indexes are used by a wide variety of market participants to create and assess responsible investment funds and other products. FTSE Russell evaluations are based on performance in areas such as corporate governance, health & safety, anti-corruption and climate change.

“Our enduring commitment to sustainability enables Linde to create value for all its stakeholders," said Tamara Brown, Vice President Sustainability, Linde. “FTSE4Good acknowledges companies who have robust ESG practices, and we are proud to be included.”

Linde’s products, technologies and services helped its customers avoid approximately 91 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent in 2023 - more than double Linde’s own global emissions. Linde’s climate goals include its 2035 science-based absolute GHG emissions reduction target and its 2050 climate neutrality ambition. The company recently announced additional new targets, including in water reduction and waste management.

About Linde

Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2023 sales of $33 billion. We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain, decarbonize and protect our planet.

The company serves a variety of end markets such as chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde's industrial gases and technologies are used in countless applications including production of clean hydrogen and carbon capture systems critical to the energy transition, life-saving medical oxygen and high-purity & specialty gases for electronics. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.

