EQS-News: GFT improves leading position for AI and data analytics projects in the Google Cloud

EQS-News: GFT Technologies SE / Key word(s): Market Report/Study results

GFT improves leading position for AI and data analytics projects in the Google Cloud



14.12.2023 / 10:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





GFT’s advanced AI Expertise Recognised 2nd time running in 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ for Europe in the Google Cloud Partner Ecosystem

Stuttgart, Germany 14 December – GFT has improved its leadership position in the “2023 ISG Provider Lens™ Google Cloud Partner ecosystem - Data Analytics and Machine Learning”. This recognition highlights GFT's expanding expertise and innovative solutions in artificial intelligence (AI), particularly with the recent launch of the GFT AI.DA Marketplace.

“GFT has gathered extensive experience with AI and data analytics projects on GCP,” said Mark Purdy, principal analyst and author of the ISG report. “They continue to invest in bespoke solutions as well as skills, which makes them a strong choice for data analytics and ML services in Europe.

“This recognition reflects GFT's deep expertise in AI as well as our long-standing commitment to this disruptive technology,” said GFT CEO Marika Lulay. “With GFT AI.DA Marketplace, we've taken a bold step forward. Our recent updates like Engenion and GFT AI Impact Beta exemplify our focus on transforming technical challenges into business opportunities.”

GFT AI.DA Marketplace launched in September 2023. It features an extensive library of use cases and methodologies and offers tailored AI solutions that boost client productivity and user experience.

The ISG Provider Lens™ recognition not only validates GFT's enhanced position in AI but also underscores its specific strengths in data analytics and machine learning within the Google Cloud ecosystem.

In 2022, GFT earned accolades from ISG for its leadership in Europe within the data analytics and machine learning segment of the Google Cloud Partner Ecosystem. This year, the company has not only maintained this status but has strengthened its position, underscoring its commitment to AI innovation and excellence.

