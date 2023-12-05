EQS-News: GFT partners with Engine by Starling to help banks rapidly modernise

EQS-News: GFT Technologies SE / Key word(s): Alliance/Strategic Company Decision

The partnership will leverage GFT’s deep engineering skills, global reach and strategic focus on modern banking platforms

London, UK / Stuttgart, Germany, 5 December 2023 – Starling Bank is working with GFT, the global digital transformation pioneer, as an implementation partner for its Software-as-a-Service business, Engine by Starling.

Engine by Starling provides banks with access to the cloud native, modular and API-based banking platform initially built by Starling’s own in-house tech team to run Starling Bank. Engine is now available to banks around the globe and has recently announced its first two clients: Salt Bank in Romania and AMP Bank in Australia.

GFT has been selected as one of Engine’s partners for providing design, integration and implementation services for banks that adopt the Engine platform.

Sam Everington, CEO of Engine by Starling, said: “We've partnered with GFT for their deep technical skills, platform focus and entrepreneurial approach. As Starling disrupted the UK banking sector, Engine's mission is to empower our clients to do the same in their markets. GFT's global footprint makes them an ideal partner as we scale.”

Marika Lulay, CEO of GFT, said: “There is huge demand in the market for a proven, scalable system that can help existing banks to re-platform or new banks to launch as quickly as possible. By combining Engine by Starling's cutting-edge technology with GFT's expertise in systems integration, we will enable organisations across the globe to rapidly launch a state-of-the-art digital bank.”

About Engine by Starling

Engine by Starling is a SaaS technology provider with the goal of bringing its modern banking platform to banks around the world. The Engine platform, built to power Starling Bank in the UK, is modular, API-based, cloud-native and a proven technology at scale.

For further information about Engine by Starling, please visit: www.enginebystarling.com

About GFT – Shaping the future of digital business

GFT is a digital transformation pioneer. By leveraging next-generation technologies, we enable clients to boost their productivity with intelligent software solutions. We focus on Digital Finance, Enterprise AI & Data Solutions, and Platform Modernisation.

GFT's strengths include deep technological excellence, a strong ecosystem of partners, and industry expertise. We are agile@scale and boost digital transformation for clients from the finance and insurance sectors, as well as the manufacturing industry. GFT talents create, implement, and manage software applications to enable innovative businesses while complying with regulations.

With locations in more than 15 markets around the globe, GFT ensures proximity to its clients. We draw on over 35 years of experience and a global team of over 10,000 determined talents. GFT provides them with career opportunities in the most innovative areas of software engineering. The GFT Technologies SE share is listed in the SDAX index of the German Stock Exchange (ticker: GFT-XE).

