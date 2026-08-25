EQS-News: innoscripta SE: Successful First Half of 2026

EQS-News: innoscripta SE / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Half Year Report

innoscripta SE: Successful First Half of 2026



25.08.2026 / 08:30 CET/CEST

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innoscripta SE: Successful First Half of 2026

Revenue up 43% year-on-year, adjusted EBIT increases by 49%

Clusterix further strengthened as the central platform infrastructure – enhancing data quality, automated validation and scalable international workflows

International expansion progressed as planned: successful market entries into France, the UK and the US, with first customer contracts signed

2026 guidance confirmed: revenue of at least EUR 140 million and EBIT of at least EUR 80 million

Tutzing, 25 August 2026 – innoscripta SE (“innoscripta”, ISIN: DE000A40QVM8) continued its growth trajectory in the first half of 2026. Revenue increased by 43% compared with the first half year of 2025 to EUR 63.1 million. EBIT adjusted for EUR 535 thousand in non-recurring expenses related to corporate restructuring and the establishment of the Group structure increased by 49% year-on-year to EUR 36.4 million (unadjusted: EUR 35.9 million). The adjusted EBIT margin amounted to 57.7% (unadjusted: 56.9%).

The German R&D tax allowance (Forschungszulage) remained a key growth driver for innoscripta in the first half of 2026. Accordingly, the number of innoscripta customers increased to more than 2,900 during the first half of the year.

In the first half of 2026, innoscripta further strengthened Clusterix as its central infrastructure for project structuring, data management and application submissions. This enables automated data validation, higher data quality and, going forward, faster and more standardized processes. At the same time, it establishes consistent workflows across different markets, providing an important technological foundation for the further international scaling of the business model.

The first half of 2026 was also characterised by the consistent execution of innoscripta’s international and regional expansion strategy, including the opening of an office in Hamburg. In France, innoscripta opened its first location near Toulouse and has already secured customers. The Company entered the UK market with a location in Manchester (as of 01 July 2026) and is now also active in the US, where it has begun serving its first companies in this high-growth market. Clusterix’s flexibility in adapting to different regulatory requirements enables innoscripta to enter new markets efficiently.

The Management Board of innoscripta confirms its guidance for the current financial year and, assuming consistent timing of the submission and approval of our customers’ applications, expects Group revenue of at least EUR 140 million and EBIT of at least EUR 80 million.

Detailed financial figures for the first half of 2026 are available in the Half-Year Report on the Company’s website in the Investors section.

In addition, innoscripta will host a virtual earnings call on its H1 2026 results today at 3:00 p.m. CEST. The invitation and dial-in link are available on the Company’s website in the Investors section under Investor Events.

About innoscripta

innoscripta SE offers Clusterix, a scalable software platform for the structured organization and management of research and development activities. Companies use Clusterix to efficiently manage innovation projects, digitize internal processes, and make their R&D activities transparent and scalable.

Contact

innoscripta SE

Max Hunger

ir@innoscripta.de

Press contact

edicto GmbH

Ralf Droz / Svenja Liebig

+49 69 905505 56

innoscripta@edicto.de

Disclaimer:

This release as well as remarks, comments, and explanations in this context contain forward-looking statements regarding the business development of innoscripta SE and its consolidated subsidiaries. Forward-looking statements are partly, but not exclusively, identified by their use of words such as „expect,“ „intend,“ „should,“ „believe,“ „plan,“ or „aim.“ These statements are based on assumptions relating to the development of the economic, political, and regulatory environment in individual countries, economic regions, and markets, and in particular the SaaS industry, as well as assumptions regarding the timing of the submission and approval of R&D tax allowance applications filed by our customers, which we have made on the basis of the information available to us at the time of publication and which we consider realistic at that time.

By their nature, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks. The realization of these known and unknown risks may cause actual results, financial figures, and future developments of the company to differ from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Any changes in significant parameters relating to our key sales markets or any significant changes in our business activities will have a corresponding impact on the development of our business.

Except as otherwise required by applicable laws and regulations, we undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements. Such statements are valid on the date of publication.