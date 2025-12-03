EQS-News: JOST successfully completes sale of crane business to Mutares

EQS-News: JOST Werke SE / Key word(s): Disposal

JOST successfully completes sale of crane business to Mutares



03.12.2025

JOST successfully completes sale of crane business to Mutares Completion of crane business divestment strengthens JOST's focus on core business: Important milestone reached in Hyva's post-merger integration plan.

Important milestone reached in Hyva's post-merger integration plan. Outlook for 2025 confirmed: JOST confirms its outlook for the continuing operations in fiscal year 2025.

Neu-Isenburg, December 3, 2025 – JOST Werke SE ("JOST"), one of the world's leading manufacturers and suppliers of safety-related systems for the on- and off-highway commercial vehicle industry, completes the sale of the Cranes division, which it acquired together with the Hyva Group, to private equity investor Mutares SE & Co. KGaA ("Mutares").

JOST has reached another milestone in the post-merger integration plan for the Hyva Group, acquired on February 1, 2025. The sale of Hyva's crane business to Mutares, announced on August 11, 2025, has fulfilled all closing conditions and was successfully completed with effect from December 2, 2025.

Joachim Dürr, CEO of JOST Werke SE, said: "We were able to divest the crane business quickly and efficiently already in the fourth quarter of 2025. We can now focus even more strongly on realizing the remaining synergies of the HYVA integration. We are working intensively on seizing the identified potential as well as on the further implementation of our AMBITION 2030 strategy to continue growing the enterprise value of JOST through organic growth and value-enhancing acquisitions."

The Cranes business was classified as "assets held for sale" in accordance with IFRS 5 with effect from February 1, 2025. From February 1, 2025, to September 30, 2025, the discontinued Cranes business generated revenues of EUR 54.6 million and adjusted EBITDA of EUR -1.6 million.

JOST confirms its outlook for the continuing operations in fiscal year 2025. The closing of the transaction has no negative impact on the development of JOST’s continuing operations.



Contact:

JOST Werke SE

Romy Acosta

Head of Investor Relations

T: +49 6102 295-379

romy.acosta@jost-world.com



About JOST: JOST is a world-leading producer and supplier of safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. Under the umbrella brand of JOST, the comprehensive range of products is categorized into systems for On-Highway (transport industry) and Off-Highway applications (agriculture and construction industries). JOST’s global leadership position is driven by the strength of its brands JOST, ROCKINGER, TRIDEC, Quicke and Hyva, its long-standing client relationships serviced through its global distribution network, and its efficient and asset-light business model. With its five core brands, the company is the global leading producer of fifth wheel couplings, landing gears, agricultural front loaders and front-end tipping cylinders. Since the acquisition of Hyva in 2025, JOST employs over 7,000 staff worldwide, has sales and production sites in more than 35 countries, and operations on six continents. JOST has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Further information on JOST can be found here: www.jost-world.com

