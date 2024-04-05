EQS-News: Linde Announces First Quarter 2024 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule

05.04.2024 13:30:14

Woking, UK, April 5, 2024 – Linde (Nasdaq: LIN) will release its first quarter 2024 financial results by 06:00 EDT/midday CEST on Thursday, May 2, 2024. The Company will host and webcast its conference call at 09:00 EDT/15:00 CEST, which will be available to the public and the media in listen-only mode.

Live conference call US Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1 888 770 7292
UK Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 0800 358 0970
Access code: 6877110
 
Live webcast (listen-only)
 		 https://www.linde.com/investors/financial-reports
 
Web replay
 		 Available on demand beginning at 10:30 EDT/16:30 CEST on
Thursday, May 2, 2024, at:
https://www.linde.com/investors/financial-reports
 

The earnings release and presentation materials can be accessed on Thursday, May 2, 2024, at https://www.linde.com/investors/financial-reports.

 

About Linde

Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2023 sales of $33 billion. We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain, decarbonize and protect our planet.

The company serves a variety of end markets such as chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde's industrial gases and technologies are used in countless applications including production of clean hydrogen and carbon capture systems critical to the energy transition, life-saving medical oxygen and high-purity & specialty gases for electronics. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.

For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com

 

Contacts:
 		  
 
Investor Relations 
Juan Pelaez
Phone: +1 203 837 2213
Email: juan.pelaez@linde.com
 		 Media Relations
Anna Davies
Phone: +44 1483 244705
Email: anna.davies@linde.com
 
 
 

 

 


