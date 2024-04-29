EQS-News: Linde Awarded Leadership Score by CDP for Climate Change and Water Security

EQS-News: Linde plc / Key word(s): Sustainability

Linde Awarded Leadership Score by CDP for Climate Change and Water Security



29.04.2024 / 11:59 CET/CEST

Linde Awarded Leadership Score by CDP for Climate Change and Water Security

Woking, UK, April 29, 2024 – Linde (Nasdaq: LIN) announced today that it has been recognized by CDP for its approach to addressing both water security and climate change, achieving a Leadership score in both categories.

CDP is a global non-profit organization that runs a global environmental disclosure system for investors, companies, cities, states and regions. Each year, it evaluates companies based on current and emerging best practices for disclosure, awareness and management of environmental risks. CDP scored Linde at the Leadership level for its 2023 disclosure, with the company achieving ‘A-‘ for both water security and climate change. More than 23,000 organizations disclosed via CDP in 2023.

“Our company has been engaged in CDP disclosure for more than a decade,” said Tamara Brown, Vice President Sustainability, Linde. "We are proud to see this validation of Linde’s environmental commitment. Every day, we strive to sustain and protect our planet by achieving our targets and helping our customers improve their environmental footprint."

Linde’s products, technologies and services help its customers to avoid approximately 90 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent each year - more than double Linde’s own global emissions. Linde’s climate goals include its 2035 science-based absolute GHG emissions reduction target and its 2050 climate neutrality ambition. Linde has been a constituent of DJSI World for 21 consecutive years.

About Linde

Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2023 sales of $33 billion. We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain, decarbonize and protect our planet.

The company serves a variety of end markets such as chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde's industrial gases and technologies are used in countless applications including production of clean hydrogen and carbon capture systems critical to the energy transition, life-saving medical oxygen and high-purity & specialty gases for electronics. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.

For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com