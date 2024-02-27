EQS-News: Linde Board Elects Paula Rosput Reynolds as New Director

EQS-News: Linde plc / Key word(s): Personnel

Linde Board Elects Paula Rosput Reynolds as New Director



27.02.2024 / 15:20 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Woking, UK, February 27, 2024 – Linde plc (Nasdaq: LIN) announced today that its Board of Directors has elected Paula Rosput Reynolds as a new director of Linde plc, effective February 27, 2024. Rosput Reynolds will serve on the Audit and Sustainability committees.

Rosput Reynolds is a seasoned energy executive who brings substantial knowledge and global experience to the Linde plc Board of Directors. Over the course of her career, she has held several senior roles including CEO of Duke Energy Power Services, Chair, President & CEO of AGL Resources, Chair & CEO of Safeco Corporation, and Vice Chair & Chief Restructuring Officer at AIG. She is currently President and CEO of PreferWest LLC, a business advisory firm.

Rosput Reynolds is currently Chair of National Grid plc and serves as a director at General Electric Company and senior independent director at BP plc. She has previously served on a number of Boards including at BAE Systems, CBRE, TransCanada and Delta Air Lines, among others.

"Paula has a distinguished track record of executive leadership and board service,” said Steve Angel, Chairman of Linde plc. "Her in-depth knowledge of the energy sector, strategic insights and international experience will be an asset to the company and further strengthen our Board."

