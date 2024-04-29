EQS-News: Linde Declares Dividend in Second Quarter 2024

29.04.2024 19:02:51

Linde plc / Key word(s): Dividend
29.04.2024
Linde Declares Dividend in Second Quarter 2024

Woking, UK, April 29, 2024 – Linde plc (Nasdaq: LIN) announced its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.39 per share.

The dividend is payable on June 18, 2024 to shareholders of record on June 4, 2024.
 

About Linde

Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2023 sales of $33 billion.  We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain, decarbonize and protect our planet.

The company serves a variety of end markets such as chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde's industrial gases and technologies are used in countless applications including production of clean hydrogen and carbon capture systems critical to the energy transition, life-saving medical oxygen and high-purity & specialty gases for electronics. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.

For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com

 

Contacts:
 		  
 
Investor Relations 
Juan Pelaez
Phone: +1 203 837 2213
Email: juan.pelaez@linde.com
 		 Media Relations
Anna Davies
Phone: +44 1483 244705
Email: anna.davies@linde.com
 
 
 

 

 


Language: English
Company: Linde plc
Forge, 43 Church Street West
GU21 6HT Woking, Surrey
United Kingdom
Phone: +1-203-837-2210
E-mail: Investor_Relations@Linde.com
Internet: www.linde.com
ISIN: IE000S9YS762
Listed: Nasdaq
