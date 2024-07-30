|
30.07.2024 18:32:51
EQS-News: Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2024
|
EQS-News: Linde plc
/ Key word(s): Dividend
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2024
Woking, UK, July 30, 2024 – Linde plc (Nasdaq: LIN) announced its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.39 per share.
The dividend is payable on September 18, 2024 to shareholders of record on September 4, 2024.
About Linde
The company serves a variety of end markets such as chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde's industrial gases and technologies are used in countless applications including production of clean hydrogen and carbon capture systems critical to the energy transition, life-saving medical oxygen and high-purity & specialty gases for electronics. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.
For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com
30.07.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Linde plc
|Forge, 43 Church Street West
|GU21 6HT Woking, Surrey
|United Kingdom
|Phone:
|+1-203-837-2210
|E-mail:
|Investor_Relations@Linde.com
|Internet:
|www.linde.com
|ISIN:
|IE000S9YS762
|Listed:
|Nasdaq
|EQS News ID:
|1957247
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1957247 30.07.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Linde plcmehr Nachrichten
|
18:32
|EQS-News: Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2024 (EQS Group)
|
29.07.24
|EQS-News: Linde Publishes 2023 Sustainable Development Report (EQS Group)
|
23.07.24
|S&P 500-Titel Linde-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Linde von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
18.07.24
|EQS-News: Linde Recognized as a Leader for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (EQS Group)
|
18.07.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Linde stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
16.07.24
|S&P 500-Titel Linde-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Linde von vor 3 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
10.07.24
|EQS-News: Linde Announces Second Quarter 2024 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule (EQS Group)
|
09.07.24
|S&P 500-Papier Linde-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Linde von vor einem Jahr verdient (finanzen.at)